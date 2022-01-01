Eliana teases while posing in a flashy checkered bikini

At 48 years old, eliana is always one of the famous ones that rocks on social media. the presenter appeared all smiling, with a plaid bikini that highlighted even more her sensuality.

“Good morning, vacation,” she said in the caption. In the photo, the artist appears with the underwear without a strap, and more than anything sensualizes her little belly all dry and flashy.

“That way the day can’t start off bad, you’re so precious,” said one young man. “Woman, understand that you are everything,” said the second person. “I love it so much,” declared the third.

not abandoned

On air on Sundays on SBT, eliana he assured in a conversation with the newspaper O Globo that he did not abandon the children. What’s more, she said that her current program on the broadcaster Silvio Santos is made for the whole family, even if your audience is adult.

“I don’t think I totally abandoned the children either. My program today is for the whole family. Polls say that 70% of my audience is female, predominantly in the 30-40 age group, but I also want to please ladies and children. I believe I also dared more. In 2005, I produced and starred in the film ‘Eliana in the Secret of Dolphins”, he said.

In her view, getting old on TV is not an easy thing. “I went to Mexico with a team of over a hundred people in their face and courage. The feature was among the 10 most viewed. After more than 11 years of therapy, I would say that a hallmark of my personality is restlessness. It is not easy to appear young and get old on TV”, he pointed out.

opined

In recent weeks, Eliana has vented about being caught wearing a thong bikini on the balcony of a luxury hotel. After saying that he suffered from aesthetic pressure for a long time, the presenter Sonia Abrão spoke up and defended the blonde.

“This outlet, we don’t turn it off so easy, not really. We have more, at least in recent years, this story of now wanting to change this pattern. They take away from us, they take away from women, even the right to grow old, even if you age well. You can not! And the result is these demonizations that we are seeing out there. These changes happen slowly. They do not remove these conditionings from within us as if by magic. There is no way. That’s where Eliana’s concern comes from. That’s where tachycardia, sweating hands and shortness of breath come from. Because you see yourself caught in your intimacy and, all of a sudden, all that comes out inside us”, she said.

Check out:

