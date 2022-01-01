Emotional exhaustion at the end of the year lights alert for Burnout Syndrome – Wake Up City

Published on 12/31/2021 11:35 AM.

The consequences of a prolonged, unruly routine can manifest exhaustion or even more serious problems.

Photo: Freepik

wake up city

Despite the festive atmosphere and all the celebrations that the end of the year brings, it is at this time that many people tend to have high loads of stress. The accumulation of daily tasks and social commitments in the same interval can generate anxiety and professional demands, resulting in a negative impact on physical and emotional health.

In the last months of the year, a period when people dedicate themselves to completing projects that demand more time and effort, the pressure increases even more. “Many may feel an overload of stress, fatigue, lack of patience and even lack of pleasure when performing simple tasks”, warns psychologist Liliana Lopes.

For the psychologist, the consequences of a prolonged unruly routine can manifest exhaustion or even more serious problems, such as Burnout Syndrome, a result of tension at work, which can become a chronic condition of acute stress in the individual that leads to physical exhaustion and mental.

To identify the syndrome that has affected more and more people, a more accurate diagnosis is needed, as it can be confused with other illnesses such as depression. Liliana Lopes emphasizes that the difference between depression and the syndrome lies in the fact that Burnout is intrinsically linked to professional routine.

However, some experts point out that the symptoms that lead to Burnout Syndrome go beyond those linked to the work environment. Events such as medical problems such as delicate procedures, family and financial issues can also contribute to this condition.

It is possible to identify, among the most common symptoms of Burnout syndrome, anxiety, exhaustion, sadness, indifference, aggressiveness, affective distance and lack of interest in work. However, the manifestations of this condition affect physical health with symptoms such as frequent headaches, gastrointestinal problems, rapid heartbeat and insomnia.

“The search for balance must always be the main option among our choices, because, in this way, we will follow a healthier path in our lives. Overwork and sedentary lifestyle can lead to both mental and physical problems. Maintaining a lifestyle that prioritizes well-being is decisive for us to achieve quality in our days”, explains Liliana Lopes.