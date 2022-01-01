Ethereum whales accumulate $1.56 billion in a brokerage token, see which one

Ethereum’s biggest whales are buying massive amounts of a brokerage token, the FTX Token (FTT), which temporarily replaced Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the main altcoin among the biggest buyers.

Data from the WhaleStats platform indicates that the 1000 largest Ethereum wallets are now holding more than $1.56 billion in FTX Token (FTT).

Top 10 biggest tokens purchased by 1000 biggest Ethereum wallets in the last 30 days. Source: WhaleStats.

In December, the preferred purchases of Ethereum whales were ether (ETH), USDC and USDT dollar stablecoins, and the FTX exchange token, the FTT. As the table above indicates, more than $1 million worth of FTT was purchased by whales this month.

The total amount of FTT of the 1,000 largest Ethereum portfolios peaked at $1.6 billion, enough to make the token temporarily the largest position by dollar value, excluding ETH, among whales.

On December 28th, WhaleStats tweeted about this brand claiming that the FTT had taken the place of the Shiba Inu, which until then was the largest alternative currency for whales. The turnaround did not last long, as this Thursday (30th), WhaleStats revealed that SHIB had returned to its preferred position.

SHIB is the largest dollar value token among the ranks of the Ethereum’s largest whales, excluding ETH, with a total value of US$ 1,773,737,868, affirmed to WhaleStats.

FTT is the token of the FTX cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform. The cryptoactive is ranked No. 35 by market capitalization and is trading at $39.59 at the time of writing, according to Coingolive data.

WhaleStats also notes that Ethereum’s Top 1000 portfolios hold more than $558 million in OKB, a cryptocurrency issued by the OKEx Blockchain Foundation. The OKB token utility allows traders on the OKEx exchange to pay fees, earn interest and participate in new digital asset projects.

Among the biggest positions of whales is also the CRO, token of the Crypto.com exchange, with US$ 446 million insured by the biggest Ethereum portfolios. See which are the biggest positions of the Ethereum whales at the time of writing this article below:

Whale holdings excluding ETH. Source: WhaleStats.

