Ethiopian wins the 2021 São Silvestre Race in thrilling finish with Brazilian – Play

After a year of absence because of the covid-19 pandemic, the São Silvestre International Race he returned to coloring the streets of São Paulo on the last day of the year. In the men’s, the victory was for the Ethiopian Belay Bezabh, breaking the fast for the country’s titles. In the feminine, the one who shot and didn’t know about the opponents was the Kenyan Sandrafelis Chebet.

In its 96th edition, the race was held following sanitary protocols and had around 20 thousand runners, including amateurs and professionals. Some wore a face mask, but many chose not to wear protective gear. In many places the asphalt was wet from the rain that had occurred hours before.

The men’s competition began with intense disputes, with a group of Brazilians running as a block and not letting the African representatives take off. Among them were Daniel do Nascimento and André Luiz Silva. With 12 kilometers of race, Danielzinho maintained the lead, followed by the Bolivian Héctor Flores and the Ethiopian Belay Bezabh and by the Kenyan Elisha Rotich, the latter a little further back.

fierce dispute

At the beginning of the Brigadeiro climb, Danielzinho and Belay they started side by side. With a thousand meters to go, the Ethiopian opened a small distance to be able to cross the finish line with some comfort, scoring 44min54s. Danielzinho came in second place shortly after, followed by Bolivia’s Flores.

“Two years ago, I said I was going to evolve a lot. Now I got second place at São Silvestre, and we will continue to evolve. I want to thank everyone who supported me. I would come to Brazil to rest, but I gained this strength from the fans . It’s great to be on the podium. When you combine opportunity with hard work, it works,” commented the 23-year-old Brazilian, who recently scored the second fastest time in the history of a brazilian in marathon.

In the women’s event, right from the start, the two favorites from the African continent took off and opened a wide advantage over their opponents. At a strong pace, Sandrafelis Chebet (Kenya) and Yenenesh Dinkesa (Ethiopia) accelerated through the streets of São Paulo. With two-thirds of the proof, Sandrafelis from rival and left no room for any other rival, opening a considerable distance.

After 50min06s, the Kenyan crossed the finish line, celebrating her victory and repeating her 2018 result, when she was also champion. In second place came Ethiopian Yenenesh, with more than a minute of difference, followed by Brazilian Jenifer do Nascimento, who sprinted at the end and was ahead of Valdilene dos Santos, who finished in fourth place. Also Brazilian Franciene Moura completed the podium.

“After so many years, we have three Brazilians on the podium. It’s a tough route, a difficult race, and thank God everything worked out in the end”, celebrated Jenifer, who was exhausted after the finish line.