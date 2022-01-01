European club without coach joins the fight with Atlético-MG to hire Jorge Jesus, says website

Mister took a few days off after being fired by Benfica and evaluates job proposals for 2022

If you would already have to overcome the strong and well-heeled competition of teams from Middle East, The Atlético-MG won a new competitor in the dispute for coach Jorge Jesus.

According to the portal fanatic, from Turkey, the Fenerbahce and the youngest interested in hiring Mister, what it was fired by Benfica on Tuesday (28).

The publication says that Jesus is not Fener’s main target, who still dreams of a yes from Joachim Löw, coach who spent 15 years in charge of the national team. Germany and it’s free on the market.

The problem with the deal with Löw is that the German would not want to take over the job halfway through the season. Another name being considered behind the scenes at the club is Slaven Bilic.

About Jesus, the portal fanatic informs that there is interest from Fenerbahçe, which has even tried to sign the Portuguese in other opportunities. A proposal has already been sent to the coach, who is expected to respond next week.

Mister had an initial meeting with Atlético-MG and would have another one on Thursday (30), but asked for rescheduling to be able to enjoy a weekend break. The trend is for the parties to talk again in a few days.

Jesus is Atlético-MG’s plan A, which was forced to go to the market after a coach after the surprising departure of Cuca. The Portuguese, who negotiated with Galo in 2019, before taking over the Flamengo, would be interested in returning to Brazilian football.