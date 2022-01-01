European countries have records for new covid-19 cases

In the final stretch of the year, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Portugal had new daily records of infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The pandemic continues to rage across Europe on New Year’s Eve. This Friday (31/12), the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Portugal registered the highest number of new daily cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The UK continued on Friday the trend that began more than a week ago, with another record breaking in cases of infection by the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with the notification of 189,846 positives, according to the Ministry of Health.







Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The number of cases in the last 24 hours is 48.7% higher than last Friday, according to the official balance.

Yesterday, the United Kingdom had registered the notification of 189,213 positives, a mark that was the biggest registered throughout the whole covid-19 pandemic and that is explained by the propagation of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

In addition, the Ministry of Health indicated that, in the last 24 hours, there were 203 more deaths caused by the disease, which represents a drop of 5.3% compared to seven days ago. Currently, 11,918 people are admitted to UK hospitals with covid-19.

Italy, on the other hand, recorded this Friday over 144,243 cases of infection by the new coronavirus, another record since the beginning of the pandemic and which raised the total number of positives since the beginning of last year to more than 6.1 million.

According to an official balance released today, over the last 24 hours, over 156 deaths were reported by covid-19 in the country, bringing the number of victims in the country to 137,247.

Currently, according to data from the Italian government, there are 900,984 active cases of covid-19, with 11,150 people being admitted to hospitals, with 1,260 of them in the country’s ICUs. This Friday, 1.2 million tests were carried out to detect the new coronavirus, which indicates a positivity rate of 11.03%.

Portugal, in turn, recorded this Friday over 30,829 cases of infection by the new coronavirus, according to a bulletin released by the General Directorate of Health (DGS), which represents the fourth consecutive day of record in the contagion.

The information released by the agency still points out that the accumulated incidence remains on the rise, with 1,182.7 positives for every 100 thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days.

The DGS bulletin even indicated today that the transmission rate of the new coronavirus is 1.35, against 1.29 the day before. In addition, 18 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours as a result of covid-19.

According to the agency, the number of people hospitalized with the disease is 1,024, ten fewer than yesterday. There are 145 patients in the ICUs of Portuguese health units, one more than this Thursday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cumulative number of positives reached 1,389,646, while that of covid-19 victims jumped to 18,955.

Also on Friday, French health authorities said that the omicron variant is already the dominant among covid-19 infections in the country, where the virus has had a “significant progression” in recent days.

“62.4% of the tests performed showed a profile compatible with the omicron variant” at the beginning of the last week of the year, against 15% in the previous one, according to the latest weekly bulletin from health authorities, published on Thursday night.

France, meanwhile, registered 232,200 new confirmed cases of covid-19s on Friday, a new daily record since the health crisis began last year. The number of patients in intensive care currently due to the disease has increased by 37 people in 24 hours, while an additional 189 deaths were registered in the hospital, bringing to 96,660 the total number of deaths in France since the start of the pandemic.

jps (EFE, Lusa, ots)