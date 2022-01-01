Even in the rain, locals and tourists already occupy Copacabana Beach to host 2022

RIO — Even with rain forecast for New Year’s Eve, locals and tourists promise not to be discouraged, and many are already occupying the sands of Copacabana Beach this Friday amid requests for health, peace and an end to the pandemic. About 12 hours before the turn of the year, dozens of families decided to secure a good place to watch the fireworks display, with an estimated duration of 16 minutes. Coming from Minas Gerais this Thursday, a group of 14 people arrived at 6 am with styrofoam food and beverages. The rain did not disturb the family, who are staying at a hotel in downtown Rio:

— Mineiro loves the beach. We came to enjoy the day and later watch the beautiful fireworks display — says student Júlio César Moreira.

Self-employed Fabiana do Carmo, 41, is excited for 2022:

“I want this pandemic to go away and I want work for everyone!”

Group of miners is excited for the New Year’s Eve celebration Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

Accompanied by her daughters, Benevides Monteiro, 83, left Irajá, in the North Zone of Rio, at 7 am, and went to Copacabana to offer flowers to Iemanjá. In addition to emanating good energy for the next year, the family also draws attention to the price of flowers, which has risen.

– We came to thank you for this year and place our orders for next year. My mother and I have overcome the coronavirus and in 2022 we want a lot of health, peace and tranquility. May it be a new life, without unemployment and people going hungry – says inspector Leonice Monteiro, daughter of Benevides. — Each rose went from R$ 3 to R$ 5.





Carolina Dantas, from Criciúma, Santa Catarina, arrived in the city this Thursday to spend the turnaround at Copacabana Beach with her family.

— It’s our first time in Rio, the city is beautiful, but the rain is a shame. I hope that until the time of the fireworks the weather improves. We want good health in 2022, that this pandemic comes to an end and that there are more jobs for people – says Carolina, beside her son and husband.

For Paes, the rain does not hinder the celebration

This Friday, Mayor Eduardo Paes was in Copacabana.

— I want to wish a happy new year to all Cariocas and Brazilians who are going to watch our New Year’s Eve through social networks. There will be a celebration spread throughout the city, but the Copacabana party is iconic. It’s New Year’s Eve that we show Brazil to the world. The rain doesn’t hurt. Nobody is made of sugar, so hang in there.

Paes was present at the Copacabana beach and took pictures with the public Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

Paes also commented on the different fireworks display points.

— We’ve been asking, since the celebration model here in Rio was defined, that people avoid making large displacements. We hope to have people here in Copacabana who can walk to the beach. Don’t move. There is no subway, no buses. So, enjoy the party close to where you are. Anywhere in Rio where people look at the sky, they will most likely see this fireworks and light show prepared in ten different locations.

Thanatologist Maria Teresa Oliveira came from Nicaraguá to spend the end of the year in Rio. At Posto 6, she took the opportunity to throw flowers into the sea.

— It’s a way of saying thanks, I didn’t ask for anything. We don’t need to ask! But for 2022 I want a more just world, peace and hope — he cries.

While cariocas and tourists delivered their offerings, this Friday morning, a vessel belonging to the First Maritime Group of the Fire Department, from Botafogo, carried out tests at sea, near Posto 6 on Copacabana beach, to erase the possible appearance of fires on the ferries that transport the fireworks from the 16-minute fireworks show that will start at midnight.

Vessel belonging to the First Maritime Group of the Fire Department, in Botafogo, carried out tests at sea, near Posto 6 on Copacabana beach, to extinguish the possible emergence of fires on the fire rafts. Photo: Marcia Foletto

The operation of the Special Complementary Transport Coordination to curb the entry of charter buses in the city, which started on Thursday, set up roadblocks at strategic entry points in Rio, such as Trevos das Missões (Cordovil), Trevo das Margaridas (Irajá) and Avenida Brazil with Rodovia Rio – Santos (Santa Cruz), in addition to maintaining inspection teams in mobile patrols. According to the coordinator, during the day, 71 approaches were made, which resulted in the return of 14 charter vehicles caught by the teams (six buses and eight vans), in addition to 12 fines imposed for traffic violations.

The action was supported by teams from the Special Coordination of Complementary Transport (CETC) of the Municipal Public Order Secretariat (Seop), together with the Municipal Transport Secretariat (SMTR), the Rio State Department of Road Transport (DETRO) and the Military Police.