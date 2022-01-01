Ex-Corinthians, Mauro Boselli signed a one-year contract with Argentine club

Credit: Disclosure/ Corinthians

Estudiantes signed the 36-year-old striker Mauro Boselli, who was at Cerro Porteño. He returns to the club after eight years working outside of Argentine football where he accumulated passages for teams in England, Italy, Mexico, Brazil and Paraguay.

THE fans.com found that Mauro Boselli made a deal with Avellaneda’s team until December 2022. In addition, the agreement provides for the extension of the contract if it fulfills pre-established goals in the bond.

Also according to the report, Mauro Boselli has not signed a contract yet due to the end of the year festivities. Soon, the agreement will be formalized in the beginning of 2022. Despite this, the center forward was announced on Estudiantes’ social networks.

The Argentine club will pay nothing to Cerro Porteño. The athlete did not renew with the Paraguayans and was authorized to look for another destination. Mauro Boselli is already in Buenos Aires to undergo medical exams and physical tests before formalizing the agreement.

According to sources close to the athlete’s fatigue, coach Ricardo Zielinski had a direct participation in the hiring of the new reinforcement. After all, Mauro Boselli had advanced negotiations to defend Chile’s Colo-Colo in 2022.

Mauro Boselli had a weak spell at Corinthians

Mauro Boselli started his career in football in the youth categories of Boca Juniors, but even before turning professional he was loaned to Malaga. However, he did not have a distinguished experience with the Spanish club.

Treated as a promising player, he scored five goals in 22 matches he played in La Liga. Thus, it was returned to Boca Juniors. And, later, it went through Estudiantes, Genoa, Wigan Athletic, Palermo, Club León, Corinthians and Cerro Porteño.

His passage through Brazilian football, even, deserves a “chapter of its own”. Nominated by coach Fábio Carille, Mauro Boselli was hired with star status by Corinthians in 2019. However, the athlete had problems adapting and maintaining fitness.

In the meantime, he played 65 matches, scored 16 goals and gave five assists with the Alvinegra shirt. Earlier this year, the club made an amicable agreement to terminate their contract. Thus, the top scorer replaced the Timon for Cerro Porteño.

Bienvenido Mauro ¡Next compliendo sueños! ✊🇦🇹@mauroboselli starts its third cycle in the club, after waking up its bond until December 2022 Thanks for prioritizing your love for Estudiantes putting aside other opportunities! ❤ pic.twitter.com/C4syo94v54 — Students of La Plata (@EdelpOficial) December 31, 2021

