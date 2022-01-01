Faustão announces Anne Lottermann in the Band and pins a Globo | TV & Soap Operas

Playback/Band Faustão and Anne Lottermann debut in Band

Fausto Silva debuted in the Band right at the turn of the year. The presenter started 2022 in the new house and presented the news of “Faustão na Band”, a program that he will present daily on the television channel. He also announced the arrival of Anne Lottermann at the network and didn’t miss the chance to snipe Globo.

“I will proudly have by my side a star of journalism who has come to the lineup of shows,” said the presenter. Lottermann left the presentation of the weather forecast at “Jornal Nacional” to lead the program alongside Faustão and he used this cue to nudge the Marinho family’s station. “It’s really going to work, it’s not that ‘it’s going to rain’ thing,” he said.

Faustão’s program will officially debut on January 17th at 8:30 pm. The attraction will be daily and will feature different frames every day, which will mix a little of what the presenter was already doing at Globo, such as musical shows, interviews with celebrities and competitions.

In addition to Anne Lottermann, Fasto Silva also has another special presence on the program. he will work alongside his son João Guilherme, who debuted on television with his father’s first show on Band.