Faustão appears in the Band and announces new programming. Know how it will be

Faustão’s contract with Globo ended on December 31, 2021 and at the turn of 2022, Band already tried to put the presenter on its screen. Fausto Silva appeared on national television announcing the new schedule and explaining how his program will be formatted in his new home.

Besides him, journalist Anne Lottermann and her son João Guilherme will also present paintings in the attraction, which will be held daily. On Monday the program will have the “Pizzaria do Faustão”. On Tuesday, “Grana ou Fama”, on Wednesday, “Dança das Feras”, on Thursdays it will be a musical with “Na Pista do Sucesso” and on Fridays, “Churrascão do Faustão”.

The program opens on January 17th and airs Monday through Friday at 8:30 pm. Fausto Silva said that his new venture is more than a program:

“”Each day of the week we will bring a different schedule. It’s more than a show, we’re going with a schedule, it’s Faustão’s team here at the Band”.

