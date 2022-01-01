Faustão debuts on Band, defeats Rodrigo Faro and makes the channel go up by 260%

Fausto Silva’s vacation officially came to an end. After more than six months away from the small screen, the communicator returned to the air and made its debut in the first minute of 2022, with a special edition of the program Faustão na Band. On his first day officially hired by the Saad family broadcaster, the presenter did not disappoint in terms of audience. The network’s indices grew 260% when comparing the last minute of the previous attraction with the moment when the novelty registered its highest numbers — at this moment, it was even winning Rodrigo Faro.

According to previous data, obtained by the report of the pop TV with market sources, the premiere of Faustão on Band was watched by 246,906 people in Greater São Paulo alone and secured fourth place alone for the channel, with an average of 1.2 points. Globo, with a Journalism special showing the turnaround for the country and the second part of Show da Virada, scored an average of 14.9 points, followed by 3.7 in the sum of the paid channels. SBT, with Tela de Sucessos, scored 2.8 points and was followed by Record’s 1.7 points, with Canta Comigo Teen.

In his best moment, at 12:21 am, Fausto Silva managed to overcome the special led by Rodrigo Faro by a tangential margin: minute-by-minute data show that the Band recorded 1.8 points, against 1.7 for the attraction shown by Record. It was the only minute in which the network, in fact, managed to be in third place in the main metropolis of the country. In another seven, the channel technically tied with the rival — the sequence of minutes was not consecutive. Before the former Globo hit the air, the Band scored 0.5 points with a show by Diego & Victor Hugo.

During his nearly 50 minutes on the air, Faustão explained the details of his new professional endeavor and shared the command of the attraction with journalist Anne Lottermann and his son, João Guilherme Silva. As anticipated by the report, the program will have a different format each day of the week, and will have only the traditional Vídeo Cassetadas — now called only Cassetadas — present in all editions. On Monday nights, it will be Pizza do Faustão’s turn.

In its Tuesday editions, the bet is on a painting along the lines of Se Vira nos 30. Baptized as Grana or Fama?, it will have the same dynamics as its predecessor: the person selected to participate will have limited time to show their talent, and will be submitted to an evaluation by the program auditorium along with the other contestants of that day. Finally, the one chosen as the winner of the week will be rewarded with a cash amount. In the audience leader, the prize was around R$ 50 thousand.

On Wednesdays, the public will watch a dance competition, which will be called Dança das Feras. Initially scheduled for Friday editions, the musical competitions will be broadcast on Thursday nights: the first format will be a kind of Ding Dong, dubbed Na Pista do Sucesso. To close the week, the program will show the Churrascão do Faustão. As on Mondays, Silva will have guests for a chat with food and music, with a priority focus on artists from the world of funk and sertanejo, leaving the other genres for another day.