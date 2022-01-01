Felipe Augusto details the emotion of scoring for Corinthians in the final against Palmeiras

Corinthians was champion of São Paulo Under-17 on the 20th, when they beat Palmeiras away from home and beat rival Alviverde on penalties. Author of one of Timão’s goals in both games, Felipe Augusto spoke to my helm about how the matches went and the feeling of swinging the net against the rival.

The team from Alvinegra lost the first game by 3-1, at Fazendinha. It was in this match that Felipe scored for Timão and helped make the mission of seeking the title in the return game, away from home, less difficult. For him, the moment was special.

“Swinging the nets is always an incredible feeling, against them in a final becomes something even more special. So I’m very happy with everything that happened and for having the opportunity to score such an important goal,” said the young man.

With the result of the first match, Corinthians needed a victory by two goals difference to take the decision to penalties. And that’s what happened: Timão won 2-0 and won the title in penalties. So, Felipe told how was the preparation of the cast to revert the score.

“The preparation was very strong, we focused on improving the points that were below in the first game and we managed to evolve thinking about the strategy to reverse the score. We played a very good match here (at home), we deserved even more goals, but the most important thing was to get away with the title,” said the forward.

