Felipe Neto begs for the end of 2021

Youtuber Felipe Neto doesn’t seem to be excited about the end of the year. After a difficult 2021, he went to social media this Friday (31) to beg for a break.

“2021 Die. Worst year in history. Enough of this shit,” he wrote, who walks away from social media. Felipe’s last publication was 4 days ago, also setting off 2021. “2021 Will take it in the ass”, he published.

The stressed youtuber messages come after Felipe and Bruna Gomes announce that their five-year relationship has come to an end. The statement from the former couple took place on Monday (27).

Check out the publications below:

2021 Die. Worst year in history. Enough of this shit. — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) January 1, 2022

2021 Go take it up your ass — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) December 27, 2021

Read too:

1- ‘Vagabundo’: Bolsonaro closes 2021 bullied in the streets and in the hammocks

2- After summoning a pot, Zambelli says it was “irony”

3- Boulos closes the year with his wife and tasting a craft beer from the Frente Povo Sem Fedo

The end of Felipe Neto

According to Bruna, the end took place over the phone at Christmas: “Without a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sadness, storms and calms”.

Felipe Neto’s team shared a message on youtuber’s social networks after the statement. “Passing on to let him know he’s fine and healthy, so no one will worry. Please send only love”, says the text shared in Felipe’s Instagram Stories.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link.