Felipe Neto denies going to the reality show and defends ex from attacks

1 hour ago

Felipe Neto appeared in Stories on Instagram to reassure fans after the turn of the year. The influencer “took a break” from social media last week, after he broke up with the influencer Bruna Gomes.

“I’m completely speechless because I went through a lot of emotional stress. My doctor explained that because when you have something very emotional in your life, you can lose your voice. I’m going to reassure everyone who texts.” , said Felipe, who denied being one of the participants of the “BBB 21”.

I won’t be on Big Brother. And I’m recovering every day more. I love you guys so much, thank you. The only thing I want to ask of you, never, under any circumstances, send hate to anyone. Send only love. Don’t believe in gossip. If one day Bruna and I want to speak out, we will. And never think, not even for a second, that Bruna did something wrong. Never. Felipe Neto

According to the influencer Bruna Gomes, after 5 years of dating, the youtuber ended the relationship at Christmas through a phone call.

“Without a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sadness, storms and calms”, wrote Bruna in a note.

