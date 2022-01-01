Felipe Neto denies going to the reality show and defends ex from attacks

Felipe Neto appeared in Stories on Instagram to reassure fans after the turn of the year. The influencer “took a break” from social media last week, after he broke up with the influencer Bruna Gomes.
“I’m completely speechless because I went through a lot of emotional stress. My doctor explained that because when you have something very emotional in your life, you can lose your voice. I’m going to reassure everyone who texts.” , said Felipe, who denied being one of the participants of the “BBB 21”.
I won’t be on Big Brother. And I’m recovering every day more. I love you guys so much, thank you. The only thing I want to ask of you, never, under any circumstances, send hate to anyone. Send only love. Don’t believe in gossip. If one day Bruna and I want to speak out, we will. And never think, not even for a second, that Bruna did something wrong. Never. Felipe Neto
According to the influencer Bruna Gomes, after 5 years of dating, the youtuber ended the relationship at Christmas through a phone call.
“Without a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sadness, storms and calms”, wrote Bruna in a note.
Come 2022! the new year of the famous
1 / 12
Luisa Sonza
Luísa Sonza broke the internet by showing her daring look for the comeback: the singer bet on a crochet G-string bikini.
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 12
Xuxa and Sasha
Xuxa, Sasha and João Figueiredo enjoyed the end of 2022 at Disney, in Orlando, Florida.
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 12
Paolla and Diogo
One of the most talked about couples of 2021, Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira spent the turnaround together.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 12
Neymar
Straight from the New Year’s party, Neymar didn’t lose his style even by landing on crutches.
Reproduction/Instagram
5 / 12
Fatima and Tulio
Fátima Bernardes entered France in 2022 alongside her boyfriend, Túlio Gadelha, son Vinícius and daughter-in-law Thalita.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 12
Marina Ruy Barbosa
In Switzerland, Marina Ruy Barbosa showed the golden look with a fake fur coat.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 12
anitta
Anitta enjoyed the comeback with influencers GKay, Rafael Uccman and Lucas Guedez.
Reproduction/Instagram
8 / 12
Rafa Kalimann
Rafa Kalimann won praise by showing the “mermaid” look of the comeback.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 12
Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca
Another highly talked about couple from the last year, Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca commented that their daughter Maria Alice, 6 months old, had already gone to bed at the time of the turnaround.
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 12
Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank
Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank turned their family around.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 12
Flávia Alessandra and Octavian
Flávia Alessandra and Otaviano Costa also experienced the turning point in the family. The couple celebrated the new year with their daughters Giulia Martins and Olívia Costa.
Reproduction/Instagram
12 / 12
Kevinho
Isolated due to covid, Kevinho rescued an old click to celebrate the arrival of the new year.