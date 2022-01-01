Felipe Neto denies going to the reality show and defends ex from attacks

Felipe Neto appeared in Stories on Instagram to reassure fans after the turn of the year. The influencer “took a break” from social media last week, after he broke up with the influencer Bruna Gomes.

“I’m completely speechless because I went through a lot of emotional stress. My doctor explained that because when you have something very emotional in your life, you can lose your voice. I’m going to reassure everyone who texts.” , said Felipe, who denied being one of the participants of the “BBB 21”.

I won’t be on Big Brother. And I’m recovering every day more. I love you guys so much, thank you. The only thing I want to ask of you, never, under any circumstances, send hate to anyone. Send only love. Don’t believe in gossip. If one day Bruna and I want to speak out, we will. And never think, not even for a second, that Bruna did something wrong. Never. Felipe Neto

According to the influencer Bruna Gomes, after 5 years of dating, the youtuber ended the relationship at Christmas through a phone call.

“Without a frank, mature and honest conversation, as it should be between those who lived under the same roof, sharing dreams and anxieties, joys and sadness, storms and calms”, wrote Bruna in a note.

