Fernanda Gentil shocks when she reveals her pet’s health: “I prayed all my faith”

This Friday (31) Fernanda Gentil made a vengeance about experiencing a family drama.

Fernanda Gentil

The presenter revealed that her pet dog ended up giving everyone a scare. The pet named Nala, who is already 15 years old, suffered a fall and in this accident the dog ended up breaking her paw, and what was already worrying was even worse with the discovery that her partner has a tumor.

“Fell alone last Tuesday. I realized I had broken the paw and I ran with it to the vet”, she began.

“When I got there, it wasn’t ‘just’ the fracture, which for me would be the biggest problem, just thinking about having an operation at the age of 15”, says the blonde. Discovery? “In addition to the fracture, a tumor”.

Following guidance, the veterinarians indicated few options: either they would euthanize the animal or they would undergo surgery to remove its paw. “There was no way to fix the bone because it was too porous. There was no way to remove the tumor because it was inside the already broken bone”, he explains. The decision was not an easy one”.

“I prayed all my faith, leaned my head against hers and asked if she still had happiness in her heart to live. And she answered straight to my heart: ‘yes’”, reports. “Now here we are, with Nalinha without a paw, but with a lot of determination to stay with our family for one more time”.

In the image shared by global, she said that it was another problem generated by the whole situation: “The cast on my arm is because, from carrying her so much, I had a joint effusion in the wrist”. For her, it was worth it.

