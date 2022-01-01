FGTS review can guarantee workers a hefty sum

The revision of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) is one of the most talked about topics in the labor field. This is because the action can positively impact the pockets of thousands of Brazilian workers.

In summary, all workers who worked with a formal contract at some point after 1999 can benefit from the review. In a scenario that the STF (Supreme Federal Court), from a favorable decision, the action can release around R$ 300 billion, which in turn, gives about R$ 10 thousand per person.

However, it should be noted that the amount received by each worker will logically vary, so that this issue will depend on the volume of deposits (working time), salary received by the employee and the time the money remains in the fund.

The review that applies the fund’s monetary corrections has not yet been decided by the STF, which postponed the judgment. It should be noted that, currently, the judiciary is in recess. Although the extension is a negative point for workers who are awaiting the decision, now, naturally, there is extra time for those who have not yet pursued this right.

Understand the FGTS review

By way of knowledge, it should be said that the review basically asks for the replacement of the Referential Rate (TR), used for monetary correction of the fund, by another referential index.

The big problem is that the TR does not follow the inflationary advance, besides having been zeroed for several years. In this way, the money present in the fund does not generate profits for the worker.

Therefore, the idea is to change the fund’s correction base, in order to withdraw said rate and apply indices that measure inflation, such as the INPC and the IPCA.

How do I know how much I will receive?

As previously stated, the amount received from the review will depend on certain factors. However, those interested in carrying out a previous calculation can count on a free tool available on the LOIT FGTS page.

When accessing the site, all you need to do is submit the FGTS extracts, and the tool automatically makes all the calculations, referring to the value of each worker’s benefit.