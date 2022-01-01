Final Fantasy 16 producer doesn’t confirm it for 2022 • Eurogamer.pt

Naoki Yoshida is currently dealing with the issues that arose from the explosion in popularity in Final Fantasy 14, but he is also leading the Final Fantasy 16 production team.

In conversation with the Japanese 4Gamer, Yoshida was asked about his wishes for 2022 and spoke about the long-awaited JRPG, but curiously did not refer to the new year as the release of Final Fantasy 16.

Yoshida commented that “as far as Final Fantasy 16, the latest game in the series, 2022 will be a year of painstaking testing and polishing for the main game we designed.”

“We’ll continue to build excitement as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned!”

Previously, Yoshida reported that the pandemic had a big impact on the team and that development was delayed by at least half a year due to changes that had to take place, such as remote work.

Because of this, only after March 2022 will we have news from Final Fantasy 16 and referring to 2022 as a year of testing and polishing, suggests that the game may not even make it next year.