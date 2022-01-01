Find out how much the ten richest people in the world earned in 2021 – Época Negócios

+



Each of the world’s top ten billionaires now has assets in excess of $100 billion – or R$ 557 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some of them, like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, had that kind of fortune a long time ago. Others hit the mark this year.

Together, the ten snapped up another US$ 402 billion in 2021 – that is, more than R$ 2.2 trillion. And no one made more than Elon Musk, who added $121 billion (BRL 674 billion) to his fortune. Check out the complete list, prepared by CNBC.

1. Elon Musk

Won in 2021: $121 billion

Total fortune: $277 billion

Elon Musk (Photo: Flickr/Creative Commons)

Tesla’s founder has benefited greatly from the growth of his electric car company. Shares in the company have risen 60% this year, and the company hit $1 trillion in revenue in October. Recently, Musk has been selling thousands of Tesla shares, with the goal of repaying a $12 billion debt associated with a stock option package he received in 2012.

2. Jeff Bezos

Won in 2021: $5 billion

Total fortune: $195 billion

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon (Photo: picture alliance / Getty Images)

Bezzos, who used to be at the top of the list, didn’t get as rich as Musk, but he still added another $5 billion to his fortune.

In July, he left his role as CEO of Amazon: he said his time was spent on initiatives such as the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post and the Amazon Day 1 fund.

3. Bernard Arnold

Won in 2021: $61 billion

Total fortune: US$176 billion

Bernard Arnault (Photo: Getty Images)

The CEO of conglomerate LVMH, owner of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, added the meager $61 billion to his equity, which earned him the title of richest European in the world.

4. Bill Gates

Won in 2021: $7 billion

Total fortune: US$139 billion

Bill Gates (Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images)

Despite donating billions of dollars to some causes over the past few decades, Gates continues to see his fortune grow, in large part because of the good performance of Microsoft stock – he still owns 1% of the company he founded.

Today, Gates spends most of his time taking care of the foundation he created with his ex-wife Melinda Gates, and working on causes like the climate crisis and the end of pandemics.

5. Larry Page

Won in 2021: $47 billion

Total fortune: $130 billion

Larry Page (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

$47 billion was when Google’s co-founder added it to his pocket in 2021. This is due to the great performance of Grupo Alphabet (which controls Google). The company topped $2 trillion in revenue in November. Although Page is no longer Alphabet’s CEO, he is still a member of the company’s board.

6. Mark Zuckerberg

Won in 2021: $24 billion

Total fortune: $128 billion

Mark Zuckerberg (Photo: Meta/Disclosure)

The only person on the list under 40, Zuckerberg, 37, managed to pocket another $24 billion this year. He owns 13% of the shares of Meta (which controls Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram), which have risen in value by more than 20% this year.

7. Sergey Brin

Won in 2021: $45 billion

Total fortune: $125 billion

Sergey Brin (Photo: Getty Images)

The other co-founder of Google earned no less than $45 billion, and thus for the first time reached above $100 billion. He owns 38 million shares of Alphabet, which should ensure his wealth grows for a while.

8. Steve Ballmer

Won in 2021: $41 billion

Total fortune: $122 billion

Steve Ballmer (Photo: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Ballmer, who was CEO of Microsoft, now owns the Los Angeles Clippers team, of the American NBA. How did he pocket $41 billion? With Microsoft shares, which this year gained more than 50% of market value.

9. Larry Ellison

Won in 2021: $29 billion

Total fortune: 109 billion

Larry Ellison (Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Oracle’s founder and chairman of the board reaped the rewards of the company’s high performance this year – the second best in 20 years. At 77, he joined the ranks of those with assets above $100 billion.

10. Warren Buffett

Won in 2021: US$21 billion

Total fortune: $109 billion

Warren Buffett (Photo: Rick Wilking/Archive/Reuters)

The world’s most famous investor, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has already stated that he wants to give away most of his fortune. Well, this year he’s added another $21 billion to the earnings he can pass on if he wants to. At 91, he described the amount as “incomprehensible”.