Find out how this modality works!

Nubank has greatly expanded its operations and with that, it has expanded its range of new services in order to promote more and more products to its users. In agreement with the startup Creditas, the digital bank now offers its customers an even better experience when hiring a credit option.

At the same time that Nubank digital bank is a giant in financial solutions and in helping its customers, Creditas is a specialist in digital loan modalities. Follow the reading and discover how to apply for a loan at Nubank.

In this new credit option, users have the alternative of pawning a vehicle as a guarantee for the contracted loan, for example. Nubank informed that the rates of this new type of loan will have a better cost and benefit and the terms will be longer. As they aim to be shareholders of Creditas within two years, the company intends to acquire 7.7% of the shares in the partner startup.

How does this type of loan work

Fintech explained that up to 90% of the car can be pledged as a form of credit guarantee. When closing the contract for the services, users who completed the proposal through the application will still be able to count on up to 1% cashback of the value.

So, just enter the app, go to the option “Take Borrowed” and, after that, another explanatory page will open with the option to pledge the car. Right after that, click on “Simulate loan” and it will direct you to the Creditas application. If you don’t have this app downloaded on your phone, install normally.

From then on, the entire continuation of the process will be carried out on the Creditas platform. The contracted service is released gradually for the approximately 40 million users of Nubank. Therefore, this new modality will allow the customer to take out a loan leaving the vehicle as payment guarantee.

It is worth noting that the car intended to be used as warranty must be in the customer’s name and all with documentation up to date and paid off.