Fire ravages Colorado, 33,000 people have to flee home – News

Hundreds of homes were destroyed and at least 33,000 people were ordered to leave their homes due to a fire in Colorado (western United States), a region facing a historic drought associated with high winds.

In Boulder County, hotels, shopping centers and more than 650 hectares of vegetation were consumed by the flames.

“We know that approximately 370 homes in Sagamore were destroyed. There are another 210 homes that may have been lost in Old Town Superior,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told a news conference.

An area of ​​more than 6 km² has been devoured by flames in Boulder County, home to some 100,000 people, and authorities warn that the fire is spreading into inhabited and commercial areas.

“I want to emphasize that, given the magnitude and intensity of this fire and the fact that it is in a highly populated area, it would not be surprising if there were injuries or deaths,” said Pelle, who specified that a store and hotel complex were consumed by the flames.

The Colorado Sun newspaper reported that several wounded with burns were treated at hospitals in the area.

CBS broadcast footage of an apartment complex on fire as firefighters tried to put out the blaze.

A video on Twitter shows smoke and fire hitting a store parking lot and igniting trees and grass.

Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate to flee the flames, which are believed to have been set off by power poles blown down by high winds.

Colorado faces a historic drought, which facilitates the spread of flames. Wind gusts reach 160 km/h in some areas, making it difficult for firefighters.

The winds are expected to decrease, according to the national meteorological service, and the forecast is that snow will fall in the next few hours.

Patrick Kilbride, 72, was working at a hardware store when he learned of the evacuation order, according to the Denver Post.

He ran home but couldn’t save anything except his car and the clothes he was wearing. Your dog and cat are dead.

“Just ashes,” he said of the house he’s lived in for three decades. “It’s not a house anymore. If you need a fireplace, that’s all that’s left,” he told the newspaper.

A total of 33,000 people were forced to leave their homes between Louisville, a city of 20,000, and Superior, with 13,000 inhabitants.

The National Weather Service said it was a “life-threatening situation”.

Patti Holtz described the terror of leaving her home in Boulder, about 30 miles from Denver, Colorado’s capital: “Everything was on fire.”

“There was embers everywhere. I was very scared, of course, with the wind. (…) It was so dark that I couldn’t see anything. It was like the darkness of night,” he described.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency and warned of a “devastating” fire.

Like previous fires in the state, this one is advancing in residential areas rather than the countryside.

“this area [em chamas] it’s around and within suburban settlements, stores,” he explained.

“It’s like the neighborhood you live in, like the neighborhood any of us live in, and 6 square kilometers [de incêndios] close to a population center can be, and are, in this case, absolutely devastating,” reflected Polis.

Like much of the western United States, Colorado has experienced years of drought that have left the area arid and vulnerable to wildfires.

While fires are a natural part of the climate cycle, helping to clear vegetation, their scale and intensity are increasing.

Scientists say climate change, largely driven by human activities such as the indiscriminate burning of fossil fuels, is altering climate patterns.

This prolongs droughts in many areas and causes unusual off-season storms in other regions, a phenomenon that is expected to worsen as temperatures around the world continue to rise.

