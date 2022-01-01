Flamengo? Palm trees? Rooster? Coutinho’s cousin indicates the midfielder’s future

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Currently in the reserve of Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho has chances to be loaned by the Catalan club. Because of that, as the negotiation would not involve costs, Brazil started to be considered as the player’s destination, with Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG pointed out as the main interested in his hiring. However, David Coutinho, the midfielder’s cousin, indicated that a return to the country is an unlikely scenario.

“(Laughter) Nego invents a lot. Total lie”, he said after being questioned on Twitter.

kkkkkkk nego invents a lot https://t.co/m0nWRt2NDB — David Coutinho (@coutinhocrvg) December 30, 2021

After not having given any indications about Coutinho’s arrival in Brazil, the athlete’s cousin was questioned. That’s because Flamengo, Vasco’s biggest rival, where the midfielder was formed, is speculated as one of the favorites to close the contract. However, the identification with Cruzmaltino should hinder a possible agreement with Rubro-Negro.

kkkkkkkkkkk you who know po — David Coutinho (@coutinhocrvg) December 31, 2021

With earnings of 15 million euros (R$ 94 million) per season, Coutinho finds himself totally out of the financial reality of Brazil. In this context, the shirt 14 of Barcelona, ​​who still has space in teams in Europe, would have to reduce his salary to play in Palmeiras, Flamengo or Atlético-MG.

