Flamengo refuses millionaire proposal by Willian Arão – Flamengo

The midfielder is part of Paulo Sousa’s planning for the 2022 season

More than six times national and continental champions in the last three years, Flamengo, naturally, has served as a showcase for high investments by clubs interested in athletes from the rubro-negro squad. This time, who is in evidence is Willian Arão. The steering wheel, which is in the plans of Paulo Sousa, caught the attention of Al Taawon, from Saudi Arabia.

According to information from the ‘Flazoeiro’ portal, Flamengo refused Al Taawon’s offer of 5 million euros (approximately R$ 31.8 million at the current price) by Willian Arão. As mentioned above, the midfielder is part of the planning for Paulo Sousa for the 2022 season and, therefore, is, until this first moment, non-negotiable.

Arão arrived at Flamengo in January 2016 and, since then, has fulfilled 343 commitments with Manto Sagrado. Overall, it was present in 198 wins, 77 draws and 68 defeats. In addition to reaching the mark of 30 goals for the rubro-negra team. This season, he was chosen by Conmebol among the 11 best athletes in America.

In Paulo Sousa’s plans for the next season, Arão will re-present himself at Ninho do Urubu on January 10th, alongside his teammates. The Portuguese coach, in turn, already works remotely and arrives in Brazil next Friday (7th).