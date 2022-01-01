Flamengo takes decision after receiving a millionaire proposal by Willian Arão

Unanimity within the Rubro-Negro squad, Willian Arão is in the plans of the new technical committee led by coach Paulo Sousa. In this sense, the Rubro-Negro rejected a millionaire proposal through the steering wheel. Therefore, the shirt 5 should remain in the Mais Querido in 2022. Information given by the website “Torcedores.com”.

The club that would be interested in the Rubro-Negro defensive midfielder is Al Taawon, from Saudi Arabia. As a result, the Arabs offered around 5 million euros, around R$ 31.8 million in the purchase of 100% of the athlete’s rights. However, the proposal did not contemplate the stipulated goal for the sale of the Flamengo player.

Thus, according to the club’s own assessment, only a proposal above 8 million euros would make Flamengo sell the defensive midfielder, around R$ 50.5 million. Otherwise, the club would like to keep 20% of the athlete’s rights in an offer less than the determined amount.

Willian Arão arrived at Fla in 2016, coming from Botafogo. Since then, the player has become a key player in the squad and has rarely been left out of the starting lineup. As a result, the steering wheel was a key part of the memorable race of 2019, when the Rio de Janeiro club won the Brazilian Nationals and Libertadores in the same year.