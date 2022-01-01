Flamengo’s news today (31)

Credit: Mendes Buddha/Getty Images

Mengão continues its preparation, planning and adjustments for the 2022 season. Paulo Sousa was confirmed as the new coach of the crimson black and now a lot of speculation takes place. Coutinho is aired at the club, Soteldo was offered and there was also a proposal rejected by Willian Arão.

To check out the main news about Flamengo today, just click on the respective title below:

Coutinho’s family member confirms Flamengo’s proposal for the midfielder; see values

According to information provided by reporter Jorge Valadares, from Rádio Globo, a family member of Philippe Coutinho admitted that there are already conversations between the parties for the completion of the deal and Mengão would have even signaled with a proposal.

Soteldo is offered to Flamengo and the club analyzes the signing of the striker

After having his name aired in São Paulo and Palmeiras, Soteldo is now speculated on Mengão. It is even speculated that the Venezuelan striker was even offered to the red-black, who is studying his hiring. Remember that for the ‘short’ position, the team is very well served with names like: Bruno Henrique, Michael and Vitinho.

Ball market: Flamengo probes Barcelona’s Neto situation

In addition to Coutinho, from Barcelona, ​​Mengão is eyeing another player from the Spanish team. It is the goalkeeper Neto, reserve of the Catalan team, Ter Stegen is the absolute titleholder.

Flamengo rejects an Arab proposal by William Aaron; know the details

If some are speculated to arrive, others to leave, and who received another proposal to leave the red-black was Willian Arão, but it was promptly rejected by the Rio team.

Idol of Palmeiras, Valdivia recalls interest and justifies why he did not play for Flamengo

In the past, a Chilean midfielder was contacted by the Rio team, but discarded the opportunity to hit Rubro-Negro.