Flávia makes Guilherme choke with revenge in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor; know which· TV news

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will step on Guilherme (Mateus Solano) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. After declaring all her love for the doctor and being snubbed, the dancer will find a new “magic boy”: Gabriel (Caio Manhente). Carmen’s son (Julia Lemmertz) will return to Brazil after a season abroad and will be enchanted by the dancer. The young woman will take the opportunity to get revenge on the surgeon by kissing the “new guy” in front of her in the seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter set to go to on January 11th , the fake flight attendant will have invited her new “crush” to go to the karaoke. The two will have fun on the spot. When she goes up on stage to sing, Guilherme will appear behind her.

Flávia will not miss the opportunity to make the surgeon suffer for having cruelly rejected her. Without thinking twice, she will kiss Gabriel right in front of Rose’s husband (Bárbara Colen), who despite asserting that he doesn’t like girls, will feel the bitter taste of being exchanged for another in his mouth.

However, Valentina Herszage’s character’s new relationship will also be threatened. That’s because Gabriel will film her in one of her dance performances at the Pulp Ficiton nightclub.

Upon seeing the recording, Carmen will be horrified and will do anything to separate her son from the young woman, who she will think is only interested in the family’s money.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). Mauro Wilson’s soap opera was entirely recorded because of the protocols that were adopted by Globo as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. The plot runs until May 2022.

As a result, the channel will debut Cara e Coragem, a plot that will have Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araujo in the main roles.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in The More Life, The Better! and other novels.