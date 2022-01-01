Flexibility on airline tickets ends in 2022

If the term is not renewed, the rules return to the way they were in 2019. (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

Sanctioned in August 2020, Law 14,034 covers flights between pack 2020 and December 2021

Rebooking of flights, relocation of customers and payment of refunds return to previous legislation

The law aims to provide facilities for passengers and airlines amidst the pandemic

Announced in April 2021, law number 14,034 makes the rebooking of tickets and refunds for flights between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021 more flexible.

The law was enacted to facilitate the process between passengers and airlines impacted by cancellations and withdrawals due to the new corona virus pandemic.

Read too:

Currently, if the passenger withdraws from the trip, he must receive a credit for the value of the ticket that can be used for 18 months, or be relocated on another flight or request a refund of the ticket, with a payment period set at 12 months.

If the period of validity of the law is not extended, what is agreed in the air ticket purchase contract will be valid again.

In case the airline cancels the flight, according to the law in force until 12/31/2021, the company must reimburse the customer, relocate him or reschedule the ticket. If the passenger chooses to have the money pledged back, the company must pay within 12 months with monetary correction

If the law for the pre-pandemic period comes into effect, airlines must make the refund seven days after the customer’s request with Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) and without correction.

With information from G1