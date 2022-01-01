Forecasts for 2022: what the new year holds for the signs of the zodiac

A dynamic year awaits the Aries when it comes to projects. Those considering changing jobs will find new opportunities and make new alliances along the way. In love, although the energies are slower, singles can find a partner.



For Lion it won’t be a year in which I make many friends because “they are more careful with the people they live with because there can be betrayals, gossip ones with which they have to be a little more careful.

In case of Sagittarius “is indicating a year of many opportunities. There may be multiple trips. In the emotional issue, there may not be so much luck… They must be careful, learn, because if they cannot be seen in the confusion.

Aquarius, Gemini and Libra

To Aquarium there will be emotional opportunities in the water signs, there will be a lot of work in the first half of 2022, yet it will be a very familiar year.

In the case of Gemini , they will have a secure job even if the projects are slow. If you are looking for new relationships or alliances, it is not recommended. In a matter of travels, new projects can be given.

For Lb , 2022 is a year in which you will have the opportunity to take off in your career thanks to the opportunities that will be presented to you in new projects and a favorable environment for your creativity.

Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn

For Virgin the recommendation is to be careful in terms of health, especially in relation to the respiratory tract and joints. You should also pay attention to new projects you have planned.

In case of Bull , although it is true that it will be a year in which you will have to end pending matters and cycles, money and love will be favorably aspected, you can even start a new relationship.

Capricorn will have a very lucky 2022, as he will be able to accomplish everything he set out to do thanks to the fact that he will have all the time and ideas to fulfill his purposes. You will show great maturity when making decisions.



