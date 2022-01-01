Forecasts for 2022: what the new year holds for the signs of the zodiac

A dynamic year awaits the Aries when it comes to projects. Those considering changing jobs will find new opportunities and make new alliances along the way. In love, although the energies are slower, singles can find a partner.
For Lion it won’t be a year in which I make many friends because “they are more careful with the people they live with because there can be betrayals, gossip ones with which they have to be a little more careful.
In case of Sagittarius “is indicating a year of many opportunities. There may be multiple trips. In the emotional issue, there may not be so much luck… They must be careful, learn, because if they cannot be seen in the confusion.
Aquarius, Gemini and Libra
To Aquarium there will be emotional opportunities in the water signs, there will be a lot of work in the first half of 2022, yet it will be a very familiar year.
In the case of Gemini , they will have a secure job even if the projects are slow. If you are looking for new relationships or alliances, it is not recommended. In a matter of travels, new projects can be given.
For Lb , 2022 is a year in which you will have the opportunity to take off in your career thanks to the opportunities that will be presented to you in new projects and a favorable environment for your creativity.
Virgo, Taurus and Capricorn
For Virgin the recommendation is to be careful in terms of health, especially in relation to the respiratory tract and joints. You should also pay attention to new projects you have planned.
In case of Bull , although it is true that it will be a year in which you will have to end pending matters and cycles, money and love will be favorably aspected, you can even start a new relationship.
Capricorn will have a very lucky 2022, as he will be able to accomplish everything he set out to do thanks to the fact that he will have all the time and ideas to fulfill his purposes. You will show great maturity when making decisions.
Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces
Indigenous people of the sign of Cancer they have an aspect of moving house, they also have favorable forecasts for the start of the works, although it is advisable to be cautious in terms of legal issues and in the signing of long-term commitments.
the scorpion he will be living new opportunities, however, he should not share his plans so much with others, as he may face many jealousies that prevent him from reaching his goals.
Fish it will be very active and with many opportunities, but you must be careful in ordering your ideas so that you can carry out your plans in a better way. People will come into your life and help you grow.
