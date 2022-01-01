Former Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega praises humorist and current revolt: “Disrespect”

Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, was revolted by the content of an interview given by the former wife of Praça é Nossa, Andréa Nóbrega, to the Papagaio Falante podcast, presented by Sérgio Mallandro.

In the chat, Andrea praised her ex-husband a lot and shared some intimate moments from the time they were married. “He won me over with his gray hair… He’s a well-resolved person, so he never let bad moods invade our lives. We sat down, talked, I gave advice because it’s not easy, four children he helped, plus his ex-wife, plus the program he records, edits and writes to this day”, said the ex-Fazenda.

Then Sérgio Mallandro asked if Andrea and Carlos Alberto still get along well. “We had a lot of fun, played a lot”, said Andrea, being teased shortly afterwards by the comedian. “I keep imagining him making love with that laugh,” sneered the presenter.

“You’re stupid, I can’t believe I’m listening to this…”, Andrea replied. “His laugh is really good. Carlos Alberto doesn’t need to say anything, just laugh, he’s already conquered people”, he continued, in a joking tone.

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and Patrícia Abravanel Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and Patrícia AbravanelLourival Ribeiro – SBT carlos alberto de nobrega e renata Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and his wife, Renatareproduction Renata Domingues and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega He has been married to Renata Domingues since 2018Play / Instagram carlos alberto noble andrea noble Andréa Nóbrega and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega were married for 22 yearsAgNews Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and Renata Rodrigues He declares himself to his loved one quite often on social mediaReproduction/Instagram Andrea-de-Nobrega-RED She talked about the property in A FazendaTV Record/Metropolis Andrea-Nobrega-A-Fazenda-111 Andréa Nóbrega is at A Fazenda 11 Andrea-Nobrega-A-Fazenda-11 Andréa de Nóbrega – actressInstagram/Reproduction 0

Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, the current wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, did not like Andréa’s comments at all. “Carlos saw it himself and said that this is absurd, this is not humor. I feel indignant about this type of program. So much to talk about, to comment on, and you keep hitting the same key over and over again? He said he feels indignant and that this is not humor, this is an appeal. And whoever participates in this type of program is as appealing as whoever does it”, she told UOL.

“From the moment a person is public, in the case of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, he is subject to being talked about. I respect every moment in Carlos Alberto’s life, but I respect those who respect me. And it’s not the first time this kind of situation has happened. For me, it reached the limit when talking about particular situations and also when using the present, as if he still had that situation they were talking about”, he continued.

“I felt totally disrespected for being his wife, I didn’t like what I saw. I don’t follow Sérgio Mallandro’s work, nor a podcast of this level. Carlos was even invited and he denied it because he doesn’t do this type of podcast. I thought it was unfortunate for them to spend almost an hour talking about Carlos Alberto, since the topic was not him. Before even putting this on the air, he should review his questions as a presenter and find out if this will reach a third person, in this case Carlos Alberto’s wife”, concluded Renata.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.