The current wife of TV presenter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, was revolted by the content of an interview given by the former wife of Praça é Nossa, Andréa Nóbrega, to the Papagaio Falante podcast, presented by Sérgio Mallandro.

Photo: reproduction.

In the chat, Andrea spoke highly praised her ex-husband and shared some intimate moments from the time they were married. “He won me over with his gray hair… He’s a well-resolved person, so he never let bad moods invade our lives. We sat down, talked, I gave advice because it’s not easy, four children he helped, plus his ex-wife, plus the program he records, edits and writes to this day”, said the ex-Fazenda.

Then Sérgio Mallandro asked if Andréa and Carlos Alberto are getting along well nowadays and what the relationship between the two was like. “We had a lot of fun, played a lot”, said Andrea, being teased shortly afterwards by the comedian. “I keep imagining him making love with that laugh,” sneered the presenter.

