Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye Released After Nearly Five Years in Prison | World

Park Geun-hye, former president of South Korea, was released on Friday (31) after nearly five years in prison for corruption. She had been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison, and won a special pardon granted by Moon Jae-in, the country’s current president.

Moon said he gave the pardon in order to “overcome our unhappy past and promote national unity” and cited the former president’s fragile health. At 69 years old, Park Geun-hye suffers from chronic pain and is admitted to a hospital, from which she did not leave after being officially released.

Park was removed from her post in 2016 after an impeachment lawsuit brought about by allegations of corruption that also involved large companies in the country, such as Samsung.

Know more: Understand the corruption scandal in South Korea

The presidential pardon granted by the current ruler is seen as a political move to weaken the opposition in the country’s March 9, 2022 election.

The dispute must be fierce between the center-left Democratic Party, led by Moon Jae-in, and the right-wing People Power Party, supported by Park Geun-hye. The release is seen as a political move to demobilize the protests that the opposition had been making for Park’s release.

Park ruled South Korea for three years. In 2016, the corruption scandal sparked a wave of protests against his government. The former president has been accused of using political capital to force large business conglomerates to pay tens of millions of won to two foundations controlled by her confidant and close friend Choi Soon-il.

The parliament moved an impeachment process, concluded in December of that year, which removed her from office and called for new elections. In March 2017, she was arrested and, weeks later, sentenced to 24 years in prison for the crimes of corruption.

In 2018, she was sentenced to another eight years in prison for abuse of state funds and violation of electoral laws. The new sentence raised Park’s sentence to 32 years.

The court also sentenced the former president to two years in prison for having violated electoral laws after interfering in the nomination process for candidates from the party itself in the 2016 parliamentary elections.