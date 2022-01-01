Founder of the company, Calisto Tanzi dies aged 83

PARMA, 1 JAN (ANSA) — Italian businessman Calisto Tanzi, founder of Parmalat, which became one of the biggest companies in Italy until its bankruptcy in 2003, died this Saturday (1st).

Tanzi was serving house arrest on a sentence of 17 years and five months in jail for fraudulent bankruptcy in the group’s bankruptcy.

Born on November 17, 1938, in Collecchio, on the outskirts of Parma, he had a degree in accounting and had interrupted his university studies to help his father run a small family-run sausage and preserves business.

Shortly thereafter, in 1961, at just 22 years of age, he used the business as the basis to found a milk manufacturer, Parmalat (named after the words “Parma” and “latte”, “milk” in Italian), and transformed it. in a powerful multinational with more than 130 units worldwide.

Tanzi was the first to develop the so-called long-life milk, obtained through the UHT pasteurization method, which stands for “ultra-high temperature”. With the growth of Parmalat, the businessman also started to invest in other areas of the food sector, in tourism, television and even football, with the purchase of Parma.

The company went public on the Milan Stock Exchange in the 1990s, hiding the first financial difficulties caused by successive acquisitions and the growth of debt.

The purchases and losses of other companies were covered with money from Parmalat, already highly indebted and whose situation Tanzi tried to hide through false financial operations and shell companies in tax havens.

The crisis was made public in 2003, culminating in the bankruptcy of Parmalat, which was treated by the Italian press as the “largest fraud in Europe”. The group’s hidden debt totaled 14 billion euros, and Tanzi was eventually sentenced, in December 2010, to 17 years and five months in prison.

Parmalat currently belongs to the French group Lactalis.