Four people are stabbed in Copacabana’s New Year’s Eve | Rio de Janeiro

At least four people were stabbed during the New Year’s Eve party in Copacabana.

One man was stabbed in the first minutes of 2022, during the fireworks display, in a trawler. Also, around 23h, a young man was stabbed on the beach. One third man reacted to a robbery and was also stabbed.. One Colombian tourist was stabbed on the face during the turn. Information is from SMS.

A video recorded the moment when the crowd appears running on the beach during the party. A man was arrested.

The man who reacted to a robbery told how it all happened. He chose not to identify himself and was stabbed while trying to retrieve his mother’s phone, which had been stolen.

“He (criminal) took her cell phone, I jumped on him, but he had already given it to someone else and then he stabbed me,” said the victim, who had at least two puncture wounds in his right shoulder.

He was seen at the medical post of the Municipal Health Department and then released.

The Colombian tourist was also robbed. She was with three other people. “At midnight, they pulled out her cell phone and fled. Then, many people came back running in a trawler and then he (criminal) used a knife to cut it”, said one of the victim’s friends.

The Colombian woman was assisted and was also released.