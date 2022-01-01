Four Seemingly Healthy Foods That Can Sabotage Your Diet

When it comes to weight loss, some myths are difficult to dispel. Not everything that is propagated and falls into common sense, as certain seemingly healthy items, actually help to shed those unwanted pounds. Some even have the opposite effect.

With that in mind, we’ve separated four well-known “fitness” foods that actually hinder more than help with weight loss.

Look:

Fitness and/or gluten-free sweets

In fact, gluten substitutes can even increase caloric content and contribute to weight gain. Sweets with or without gluten need to be consumed in moderation in a balanced diet.

Zero sugar or zero fat foods

A zero sugar or zero fat product is not necessarily low in calories. Just like the rule above, moderation is required. Excessive consumption can also contribute to excess calories and, consequently, to an increase in body fat.

protein bars

Although increasing protein consumption can be an interesting strategy in weight loss, increasing this consumption through protein bars may not be a good idea. Some of them have a high amount of fat and artificial ingredients, therefore, if ingested without planning, they are harmful to your goal.

“Clean” food

We must not forget that weight gain is mainly associated with excess calories. Even ingredients such as oats, peanut butter and sweet potatoes, in excess, promote a positive energy balance. Therefore, even with a cleaner diet — essential for health — check and pay attention to the total caloric value.