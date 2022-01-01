France bans plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables to reduce garbage | Environment

From this Saturday (1st), the sale of fruits and vegetables in plastic packaging is prohibited in France. This is yet another measure taken by the government to reduce the production of plastic waste in the country.

With the decision, vegetables such as cucumbers or broccoli can no longer be sold in cellophane-wrapped supermarkets. Fruits such as apples or kiwis cannot be sold in plastic bags or containers.

The measure should change the sale of about 30 types of fruits and vegetables, marketed mainly by large distributors. According to the Heinrich Boll foundation, 37% of fruits and vegetables consumed in France are packaged in plastic.

The decision is part of the anti-waste law approved in early 2020, which, among other measures, prohibited the sale or delivery of disposable plastic cutlery and cups.

The food industry had two years to adapt to the new rule. The company “Lou Légumes”, which produces 8,000 tonnes of mushrooms a year in Brittany (western France), had to reorganize the entire chain to change its packaging.

“Mushrooms are a very moist product, so we did three years of testing until we found a suitable cardboard tray,” explains Emmanuelle Roze, director of the family business.

“Cardboard is four times more voluminous. Our mushrooms are picked and placed directly on the trays. Therefore, we were forced to change our method of collecting mushrooms. We have an increase in the cost of packaging, we have an increase in the cost of labor and this is not over yet, because we have to find a solution to remove the plastic-film that is there”, says Roze.

Fines for those who do not respect the rule can reach 15 thousand euros (R$ 95 thousand).

The presidential decree, however, makes exceptions: products sold in packages weighing more than 1.5 kg may continue to use plastic. Sensitive fruits, which need extra protection, like blackberries, will also be protected from the measure now. In these cases, the industry will gain an extra period to adapt, which could last until 2026, according to the economic newspaper JDD.

End of stranded product destruction

At the beginning of the year, another rule of the anti-waste law comes into force in France: the ban on the destruction of unsold products.

With this, companies will no longer be able to burn or destroy clothes, furniture, toys and hygiene products that they were unable to sell. Known practice at times of exchange of collections, for example, to avoid loss of market value.