France starts 2022 with presidential race; see names that threaten Macron’s re-election

Emmanuel Macron tries to stay in office and fights against the far right in the European country

EFE/Etienne Laurent French President Emmanuel Macron will seek re-election in 2022



In addition to Brazil, the France it will also be marked by presidential elections in 2022. In a Europe that adapts to the transition of power from conservative Angela Merkel to the center-left Olaf Scholz, The french Emmanuel Macron must seek re-election and run against far-right candidates. As well as most of the politicians who went through the crisis of the Covid-19 started in 2020, the centrist president has faced problems of popularity and protests throughout his years in government, even receiving a slap from a citizen during a visit to the south of the country and a rogue at a gastronomic fair in the city of Lyon. Rogério Baptistini, sociologist and political scientist at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, explains that the yellow vest movement – ​​a series of protests started because of the increase in fuel taxes and tax reforms proposed by the government – ​​and the strike of transport workers more Throughout history, there were some of the crisis situations faced by the centrist in his first years as head of the French Executive, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, which destabilized the world economy. “Their measures aimed at stabilizing the economy were not able to contain the dissatisfaction caused by the structural unemployment of an economy that was ‘uberizing’, and was also aggravated by the temporary unemployment at Covid. This dissatisfaction was exploited by the extreme right with the xenophobic anti-system political and nationalist discourse, attributing to African and Muslim immigrants the problems of insecurity, unemployment and the destruction of the French way of life”, he analyzes.

Ultraright advances and divides votes for Le Pen

Dissatisfaction with Macron’s “center-left” position brought to the preliminary election polls some right-wing names who are now vying for votes with Marine Le Pen, candidate who went to the second round in 2017. One of these names is the independent candidate Eric Zemmour, writer and journalist who has, in addition to his natural xenophobic speech to the extreme right, the proposal to withdraw France from the European Union, as happened with the United Kingdom in “Brexit”. “He’s kind of an ‘outsider’ politician. We’ve seen this happening in recent years in Brazil, the United States and other parts of Europe. This type of politician is not traditional, but he has risen in several positions, and in this case, a presidential candidacy, which shows that the strength of the far right has gained momentum”, analyzes the professor at the Getúlio Foundation’s School of International Relations Vargas (FGV), Pedro Brites. The Mackenzie specialist recalls that, in the eyes of international politics, in addition to being a threat to the re-election of the current French politician, Zemmour is a danger to the democracy of the European country.

“It explores the feeling of the vulnerable, the young, the elderly and the middle classes of the population with the economic situation. He denies the political system by appealing to emotional factors and criticizes European integration, pointing to black African immigrants and Muslim immigrants as the problem of economic chaos. It exploits a kind of feeling of hatred towards non-French people”, explains Baptistini. With a slightly more moderate tone, but still earning voting intentions from the far right, the name of Xavier Bertrand, which also relies on the anti-migration discourse to seek voters. “He has very unrealistic policies and extreme liberalism, fiscal restraint, and this is unrealistic for the current French scenario. The current French scenario, especially because of the pandemic, calls for greater public spending, mainly in the areas of health, social protection for the poorest and job recovery”, says the Mackenzie professor.

On the traditional right, the independent candidate Valérie Precresse, who was Nicolas Sarkozy’s minister, has also gained strength in the polls and may compete with Macron with a position that escapes extremes, but keeps the promise of a firm hand in the country. “She adopts a speech very similar to that of Angela Merkel, of austerity, but with social benefits, of acceptance”, analyzes the professor of International Relations at ESPM, Roberto Uebel. A poll released by SP Polls in early December shows Macron in the lead with 23.9% of voting intentions. He is followed by candidate Valérie Pécresse, with 17%, by Le Pen, with 16.4%, by Bertrand, with 14% and by Zemmour, with 13%. Even with the open scenario of candidates in the first round, some experts believe that maintaining power is one of the most viable possibilities for the country, which can unite again to escape an extreme.

“Macron is evidently not the preferred candidate, but I see the France of 2022 repeating a lot the France of the last elections, where virtually all political spectrums from left to center right band together to support Macron to prevent Le Pen from going the elected president. The Frenchman’s political thinking is very complicated, he is very dispersed in the first round, but in the second round, pragmatism usually gains importance”, points out Uebel. He remembers, however, that if he wins, Macron must have growing opposition. As the French political system requires candidates to have at least 500 signatures of elected politicians in order to run for office, Macron and traditional politicians can step out “ahead” and validate their candidacies. For independents, in addition to making their name viable at the polls, trying to get voters to vote will be a challenge. “The abstention was very high in the mid-year regional elections and it has been a French accent, because voting is not mandatory there,” says Baptistini.

Relations with the US and European Union must guide electoral agendas

For experts, anti-migration issues will be strongly guided by far-right candidates in the debates, while Macron should focus on exalting the country’s domestic and foreign stability. The relationship with Germany, which has a new chancellor, and the French leading role in the European Union should also guide the speech of all candidates in search of votes. Another factor to be faced by the country’s next president is how the relationship with the United States is, deeply shaken during the Macron government, who even called the French ambassador in Washington back to Europe after the Biden government made a military agreement with Australia and the United Kingdom for the supply of nuclear submarines to the oceanic country. Dialogues were held between the two countries, but bilateral relations were strained and uncertain. “It doesn’t seem like the United States has made France a priority, that was pretty clear. We are going to see how France repositions itself globally in face of this after the elections”, reflects the FGV professor. The first round of elections in the country will be held on April 10th. The second round, which, according to experts, should take place, is scheduled for April 24th.