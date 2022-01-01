Francis Ngannou praises Jon Jones but says he considers the American a light heavyweight

In the midst of preparing for a fight at UFC 271 against Cyryl Gane, Francis Ngannou commented on another possible opponent in the future. In a video published in the ‘YouTube‘, the Cameroonian surprised by praising Jon Jones, but stated that he still considers ‘bones‘ as a light heavyweight (up to 93kg.).

“Jon Jones he is still a light heavyweight, as he has never fought at heavyweights. He’s one of the most talented guys in the sport, he held his belt for a long time in a division that athletes hit hard. He is a complete athlete in striking and on the ground game. He is one of the best fighters in the history of the sport”, said Ngannou.

Also, despite being prepared to measure forces against Cyryl Gane, the heavyweight champion (under 120,2kg) admits that Jones was his ‘first priority’ before signing a contract against his former training partner.

“I think it was the fight we were looking at with affection. We believe it will be a fight with great strength and great for everyone. We worked for a long time thinking about the duel, but I think the United States does not want the combat to leave the paper”, he concluded.

Holder of the organization’s linear title, Francis Ngannou won the belt by knocking out Mioicic Stipe at the UFC 260, which took place in March of this year. The athlete now has a record of 16 triumphs and three setbacks in his professional career.