From Cristiano Ronaldo to Salah, see stars who have yet to secure a place in the Qatar Cup

The year starts today and 13 teams already have a date circled in their 2022 schedule: November 21, when it will kick off the Qatar World Cup — the first in the Middle East and played in the last few months of the calendar. The Brazilian team is one of those teams with a passport in hand and will use the final games of the South American Qualifiers for adjustments, tests, in addition to deciding the few open positions in the 23-man squad.
But the year doesn’t start off so smoothly for many stars. Five of the world’s top 10 players in France Football’s last Golden Ball have still not managed to bring their teams to Qatar. Among them, Cristiano Ronaldo who let the vacancy slip through his fingers in November. The Portuguese were a tie in the classification, went ahead against Serbia, at home, but suffered a comeback 2-1, in the final minutes. The Serbs were guaranteed.
Close to turning 37, Ronaldo is looking for his fifth World Cup, which would make him equal the record of Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and Mexicans Carbajal and Rafa Márquez. But the mission will be very tough: on March 24, at Estádio da Luz, he will face Turkey. If he wins, he will face the winner of Italy and Northern Macedonia, on the 29th.
The Italians need to fight hard to avoid the absence for the second straight World Cup. Azzurra, which has Donnarumma and Jorginho (two of the best in the world), had an incredible season: in July, they won the Euro Cup, beating England at Wembley. In addition, he reached 37 unbeaten games in three years, the world record for unbeaten matches between men’s teams.
But the last quarter was costly. In October, the undefeated streak was cut short when they lost 2-1 to Spain in the League of Nations semi-finals. In the two decisive rounds of the Qualifiers, Azzurra drew with Switzerland (1 to 1) and Northern Ireland (0 to 0), giving up the direct spot to the Swiss.
Without Paulo Sousa
Last to win FIFA’s The Best award in 2020, Lewandowski is also at risk of missing out on Qatar. Under the command of Paulo Sousa, who left the national team for Flamengo this week, Poland finished second in Group I, behind England, and will face Russia, in Moscow, in the repechage. If he wins, he faces Sweden or the Czech Republic.
The list of European stars outside the Worlds is extensive. Haaland failed to even take Norway to the recap and is already out. Gareth Bale still dreams of playing his first World Cup for Wales, which faces Austria.
other continents
On other continents, the qualifiers also enter the final stretch. In South America, there are four rounds left. In North and Central America, seven. In Asia, whose top two in each group go to Qatar, there are three rounds to go. Oceania’s, which gives a place in the repechage, will be played in March.
In Africa, five places will be defined in round-trip matches among the 10 classified for the third phase. The expectation is for Salah’s Egypt, unbeaten in the group stage.