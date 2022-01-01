From fitness to “family”: understand Medina’s characteristics for Inter | International

In 2022, again, the Inter proposes different ideas led by a new technician. This time, the Uruguayan Alexander Medina is the one who has the mission to transform Colorado into a more offensive and faster team compared to what was presented in the 2021 season.

Cacique arrives to replace his fellow countryman Diego Aguirre and will be the first commander to have a complete pre-season since Argentinean Eduardo Coudet. The new coach in colorado gained prominence in Talleres and caught the attention of managers in colorado.

– He is a coach whose characteristics are strength, winning duels, fighting for the first and second balls, verticality, aggressiveness, intensity. We believe that we have this in our squad and we will qualify for 2022 – said executive Paulo Bracks at a press conference after the Uruguayan’s announcement.

Alexander Medina, Inter coach, and president Alessandro Barcellos

Since 2020, Inter has been looking for a style of play that is more popular with the fans. From Coudet, he changed to Abel Braga, replaced by Ramírez, replaced by Aguirre. And now Medina. Different ways of thinking about football.

Medina carries on the tradition of the “Castillian soul” of Uruguayan and Argentine coaches. As a pupil of Marcelo Gallardo, Chief has an energetic posture on the edge of the lawn. The captain moves a lot in the booth during games and usually talks a lot to his athletes.

In general, the journalists consulted by the ge to explain the Uruguayan philosophy agreed with the priority objective of their teams. Basically, it comes down to offense and speed.

– It’s a football with a lot of speed and a lot of finish. He is a coach with a style similar to Coudet and to what Abel Ferreira does at Palmeiras, with a quick attack, very direct, always looking to work the ball towards the goal. Never with a backward pass, always with a forward pass, even though this may sometimes seem like a direct link – explains ge tactical analyst Leonardo Miranda.

His playing style has always been offensive and is characterized by marking. Your Talleres team was very intense and one of the best players. — David Pazuski of Radio Continental de Córdoba

Internacional announces the hiring of coach Alexander Medina

David Pazuski, a journalist for Radio Continental in Córdoba, followed Cacique’s every move during his latest work, at Talleres. Ao ge highlights the main characteristics of the team.

– Talleres de Medina was decisive, was fast, showed a game that the fans wanted to see and can quickly adapt to the Inter fans. I highlight the physical aspect of the squad. A squad that really was very fast when needed and with very strong defenders – he comments.

As already mentioned by the executive director Paulo Bracks, Inter is going to the market and intends to reformulate the cast. Some players have already left and others are about to arrive.

Wesley will come on loan from Aston Villa, and Nikão will sign for four years after saying goodbye to Athletico. However, not yet officially announced. Full-back Fabricio Bustos, from Independiente, and forward Marinho, from Santos, appear in the crosshairs.

Internacional fans can be sure they will have a different team photo for next year. — Paulo Bracks, Executive Director

Based on Medina’s work, Inter’s main targets in the ball market are for the attack, wing and midfield. Cacique uses flanks with offensive features, which support a lot, and sharp attackers.

– Medina has a game on the outside, with wings that advance at the ends, this leaves the team with a lot of players in attack. A 4-2-3-1 scheme, but with many players attacking. It even looks like a 4-2-4, because it uses a lot of midfield players, as well as forwards and wingers – says journalist Javier Cunha, from Radio Universal, from Uruguay.

Alexander Medina leading training at Talleres

Analyzing Talleres’ last matches, Leonardo Miranda noticed a variation in the tactical scheme of Medina’s team, with two attackers acting from the inside, instead of one.

– In this final part of the Argentine Championship, Talleres played in a 4-4-2, skewering the two wingers and the two attackers moving a lot inside. The full-backs themselves arrived from the inside and, sometimes, the left-back was more supportive – he analyzes.

relationship with players

The behavioral aspect is one of the main highlights of the new Colorado coach, say the Uruguayan and Argentine journalists. Wherever he went, he created a good relationship with the players and drew attention for his ability to motivate.

– A point to be highlighted is the family that Medina formed within the squad (from Talleres). It was indisputable. The players absorbed his idea and defended them to the death. That was the most striking – points out the Argentine David Pazuski.

– He’s a very tough guy, who works well on motivating his players. It is from the school of Julio Ribas, coach of Gibraltar, who imposed to them that the most important thing is motivation. Makes the players are committed to go ahead, but without leaving their style – praises Javier Cunha.