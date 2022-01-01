Fuel prices should fall in RS with the end of increased ICMS rates

From Saturday (1/1), thousands of products will have ICMS reduction in Rio Grande do Sul with the end of rates that have been increased since 2015. According to the Department of Finance (Sefaz), the consumer should feel effects in the reduction of prices in the main consumption items if this reduction is transferred by the companies to the final prices. In total, the gross drop in revenue is estimated at around R$ 3 billion. One of the items in which the reduction can be better noticed is in regular gasoline, which should have a decrease of R$0.44 per liter.

The so-called tariff price, or PMPF (Weighted Average Price to Final Consumer), on which the ICMS rates apply, was frozen by the States for 90 days after approval by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz). Thus, even if there is an increase in oil prices, the price on which the ICMS will be applied remains the same from October 31st to January 31st. However, in Rio Grande do Sul, this price will fall with the reduction of ICMS rates, which should contribute even more to mitigate the recent increase in prices. In October, the State Revenue Service released the new prices for fuel. In the case of regular gasoline, the reduction should be R$0.44.

“This reduction takes place at a time when the price of consumer items has grown a lot in Brazil, caused especially by the value of the dollar and inflation that affect the pockets of citizens. The ICMS rates on fuels have remained unchanged in recent years and will still have a reduction in January 2022, which will not occur in other states”, assesses the Secretary of Finance, Marco Aurelio Cardoso.

The standard price of regular gasoline has been frozen in the state at R$ 6.6210 per liter since the end of October. Considering the drop in rates, the PMPF drops to R$ 6.1796 as of January, as already published by the State Revenue Service. That is, a reduction of almost 50 cents per liter.

what changes in fuels

The rates for gasoline and alcohol drop from 30% to 25% in the state, similar to what is practiced in most of the country. As of January, Rio Grande do Sul joins the group of seven other states with the lowest rates in the country for gasoline and alcohol (25%). The state is now among the smallest also in diesel (12%).

The aliquots in 2022 (gasoline)

The percentages refer to the modal/gasoline rate



What changes in the modal or general ICMS rate

Starting in January, hundreds of products, such as clothing, shoes, electronics and home appliances, will also have tax reductions. This is because the modal, or general ICMS rate, which has already fallen from 18% to 17.5% in 2021, will go to 17% as of January 2022. Thus, the State is also on a par with other seven with 17% at the modal rate, the lowest in the country.

This percentage, although apparently low, has an impact of a loss of R$ 300 million on State revenues, 25% of which belongs to the municipalities.

What changes in energy and telecommunications

These rates, which were increased by 30%, also return to 25% in January, with the possibility of immediately generating a reduction in costs to the consumer. However, at this point, there was, in November, recognition by the Federal Supreme Court that the general rate should be 17% for all States.

Given the risk of such a significant decline for the States, a modulation in this process was requested so that these effects take effect from 2024. , configuring itself as one more risk to which the State is subject and which may compromise the collection”, assesses the Undersecretary of State Revenue, Ricardo Neves Pereira.

How was it possible to reduce the rates

At the end of 2020, the government requested for another year the validity of the increased rates, while it adopted other parallel measures for the State’s competitiveness, such as progress in reforms, privatizations and concessions. In the RS Tax Reform, the end of Difal was approved (the Border Tax was maintained only in cases of protection for Rio Grande do Sul production) and the reduction of the effective rate on internal purchases between companies from 18% to 12%.

With the 2030 Revenue program, expressive results with tax modernization measures. In addition, there was a nominal decrease in personnel expenses and payment of overdue debt. “Receipt 2030 brought important advances to the competitiveness of the state’s economy and for Rio Grande do Sul to have fairer taxation, as is the case with Devolve ICMS. Improvements in processes in different sectors allowed the collection to grow and the obligations of taxpayers to be simplified”, highlights Pereira.

“With the reforms, cost containment and the application to join the RRF [Regime de Recuperação Fiscal], Rio Grande do Sul counts a set of measures that have a long-term effect, allowing the tax reduction to be done responsibly. Increased ICMS rates are not a model for covering state deficits, as we have always stated. They were necessary while the State organized its accounts and sought other measures of fiscal adjustment”, says Marco Aurelio Cardoso.