Fuels fall, but ethanol is only beneficial in one state

Ticket Log, a logistics and fleet management company, carried out a survey that shows a reduction in the average of ethanol price in several Brazilian states this December. Among them we can mention Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Even with the drop, filling up with alcohol is still not advantageous compared to gasoline. This is because the consumption of hydrated is 30% higher than that of petroleum derivatives.

Which Brazilian state to supply with alcohol is the most advantageous?

The average cost of alcohol is currently R$ 5.785 per liter in the country. Therefore, it is only worth fueling with the sugar cane derivative in the Goias state.

This is what Douglas Pina, head of urban market at Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log, declared. gasoline still remains the most worthwhile fuel for the driver from all over Brazil, with the exception of Goiás.

This is a change compared to data from November, in which filling up with gasoline had more advantage throughout the national territory, without reservations.

The executive also says that the average price of gasoline, in the period from December 1st to December 29th, is R$ 6.962 and the federative units with the highest values ​​are Rio de Janeiro, Piauí and Minas Gerais. On the other hand, the states of Sergipe, Goiás, Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte registered a drop in fuel prices.