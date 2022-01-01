Gallardo is agile, ‘punches’ Inter and River Plate is close to announcing Colorado’s desired side.

Clube do Povo is interested in bringing a player to take over on the right wing

Some players have already left Internacional in this transfer market, all of them in defense: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, right-back Renzo Saravia and defender Lucas Ribeiro. Now, there is an expectation for the board of the Clube do Povo to start announcing the reinforcements for 2022.

For the right side, one of the targets considered is Fabricio Bustos, player who plays in Argentine football. With contract ending with Independiente in June 2022, the wing can now sign a pre-contract with any team from January 1st, when it will be six months until the end of the bond in Argentina.

River Plate, led by coach Marcelo Gallardo, made a good proposal to Rey de Copas: the loan from Santiago Montiel and Elias López and another 1 million dollars (approximately R$ 5.5 million) to close with Bustos permanently. This makes the player stay further away from Beira-Rio.

Thereby, the People’s Club of Rio Grande do Sul must go after other players for the position. So far, no signing has been announced, but Internacional is close to closing with names like Nikão, Marinho and Wesley Moraes, all for the offensive field.