Gil do Vigor kisses a guy and enjoys on stage with Pocah at Anitta’s show

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Gil do Vigor kisses a guy and enjoys on stage with Pocah at Anitta’s show 5 Views

Gil do Vigor enjoyed last night at “Chá da Anitta”. The participant of “BBB 21” kissed a boy during the singer’s performance in Rio de Janeiro and also took the stage to dance with Pocah.

The images were shared by influencer Rafael Uccman in Instagram Stories. The event was also attended by singers Lexa and MC Rebecca.

Related

Anitta promises after Christmas and Gil do Vigor jokes: ‘What a lie’

Between the big dogs, the PhD and the novel: the busy year of Gil do Vigor

Neymar, Gil and Patricia Abravanel: Who enjoyed Tiago’s review of Ícaro

Fellows in confinement during “BBB”, Gil and Pocah danced together to the song “No Sou Obrigada” in front of the audience.

The record of the kiss between Pernambuco and another boy was made while Anitta sang “Fake Love”.

After Christmas, the 28-year-old singer joked about the effects of festive days and “promised” to stop drinking. “What a lie”, replied Gil do Vigor in the post made on Twitter.

The ex-BBB recently commented that fame did not bring him the amount of “contatinhos” that he thought he would gain with the notoriety of the TV Globo reality show.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Paolla Oliveira takes a selfie sunbathing in a printed bikini

The actress Paolla Oliveira, 39 years old, attracted attention on his social networks this Thursday …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved