Gil do Vigor kisses a guy and enjoys on stage with Pocah at Anitta’s show

Gil do Vigor enjoyed last night at “Chá da Anitta”. The participant of “BBB 21” kissed a boy during the singer’s performance in Rio de Janeiro and also took the stage to dance with Pocah.

The images were shared by influencer Rafael Uccman in Instagram Stories. The event was also attended by singers Lexa and MC Rebecca.

Gil do Vigor getting general at Anitta’s show 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/9gOqu086Vy — Rare Maranhense 🐑 (@barroswcb) December 31, 2021

Fellows in confinement during “BBB”, Gil and Pocah danced together to the song “No Sou Obrigada” in front of the audience.

The record of the kiss between Pernambuco and another boy was made while Anitta sang “Fake Love”.

Gil do Vigor and @pocah dancing together, too perfect!✨ pic.twitter.com/weIoMEkf07 — Central Gilberto (@centralgilberto) December 31, 2021

After Christmas, the 28-year-old singer joked about the effects of festive days and “promised” to stop drinking. “What a lie”, replied Gil do Vigor in the post made on Twitter.

The ex-BBB recently commented that fame did not bring him the amount of “contatinhos” that he thought he would gain with the notoriety of the TV Globo reality show.