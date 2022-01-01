“Give back everything you stole”, shoots Rennan da Penha to Dennis DJ

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on “Give back everything you stole”, shoots Rennan da Penha to Dennis DJ 0 Views

Rennan da Penha used social media this Thursday (12/30) to vent and make a serious accusation. After Dennis DJ posted a beautiful message, Rennan replicated the post and began the attacks, accusing the producer of theft.

“Love, forgive, apologize and live each moment! Tomorrow belongs to God,” wrote Dennis. “Okay, give me back everything you STOLE! From me and from other Funk friends that I think I’ll forgive you… hypocrite”, replied Rennan da Penha.

Afterwards, Rennan made a point of replicating another message from DJ Isaac Lima, with a direct criticism related to the success of Medley da Gaiola, compiled from songs that Dennis DJ performed at Domingão do Faustão while Rennan da Penha was in prison.

“To this day I can’t accept that Dennis DJ took credit for this Cage Medley if he never played at the dance or produced any of the songs. Most were Rennan, me and Wendel, among other djs and the guy took all our credit”, says Isaac, in the publication.

After seeing the uproar created by Rennan da Penha, Dennis DJ released hints on his personal profile, stating that he is preparing a dossier with the funkeiro’s accusations and informing that he will file a lawsuit soon.

“Laziness, I’m preparing a dossier”, he wrote. Then he continued: “My lawyer is already in the process too, libel and defamation.”

Listen to the music that generates controversy between the two DJs. metropolises contacted Dennis DJ’s advisor for possible comments on Rennan da Penha’s accusations, but as of the closing of the note there was no response.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

María Antonieta, eternal ‘Chiquinha’, denies she is dying | celebrities

Bruno Silva María Antonieta de Las Nieves, the eternal “Chiquinha” After announcing that she is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved