“Give back everything you stole”, shoots Rennan da Penha to Dennis DJ

Rennan da Penha used social media this Thursday (12/30) to vent and make a serious accusation. After Dennis DJ posted a beautiful message, Rennan replicated the post and began the attacks, accusing the producer of theft.

“Love, forgive, apologize and live each moment! Tomorrow belongs to God,” wrote Dennis. “Okay, give me back everything you STOLE! From me and from other Funk friends that I think I’ll forgive you… hypocrite”, replied Rennan da Penha.

Okay, give me back everything you STOLE! from me and from other Funk friends that I think I’ll forgive you… Hypocritical. https://t.co/4QlEaWEvwE — RENNAN DA PENHA (@rennan_penha) December 30, 2021

Afterwards, Rennan made a point of replicating another message from DJ Isaac Lima, with a direct criticism related to the success of Medley da Gaiola, compiled from songs that Dennis DJ performed at Domingão do Faustão while Rennan da Penha was in prison.

“To this day I can’t accept that Dennis DJ took credit for this Cage Medley if he never played at the dance or produced any of the songs. Most were Rennan, me and Wendel, among other djs and the guy took all our credit”, says Isaac, in the publication.

🤡🤡 https://t.co/wtIlF4FwEL — RENNAN DA PENHA (@rennan_penha) December 30, 2021

After seeing the uproar created by Rennan da Penha, Dennis DJ released hints on his personal profile, stating that he is preparing a dossier with the funkeiro’s accusations and informing that he will file a lawsuit soon.

“Laziness, I’m preparing a dossier”, he wrote. Then he continued: “My lawyer is already in the process too, libel and defamation.”

My lawyer is already in the process too, libel and defamation. 🤷🏻 — DENNIS (@dennisdj) December 30, 2021

Listen to the music that generates controversy between the two DJs. metropolises contacted Dennis DJ’s advisor for possible comments on Rennan da Penha’s accusations, but as of the closing of the note there was no response.

