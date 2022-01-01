GM to end Joy and Joy Plus, entry-level versions of Onix, in January

Onix was one of the biggest stars at the Chevrolet at the 2012 São Paulo Auto Show. In October of that year, production of the model began. Made in hatch and sedan versions, it is still in line with the same bodywork. However, with the arrival of the second generation in late 2019, the veteran was renamed Joy and Joy Plus and repositioned as a family entry option. However, GM has just confirmed to Jornal do Carro that the pair will leave the scene in January.

According to the manufacturer, through a note, this has to do with changing consumer behavior. According to the statement, “since the launch of Novo Onix and Onix Plus, the company has been registering an intense migration of consumers to more technological and equipped versions of these models. With that, the production of the Joy line at the São Caetano do Sul factory (SP) is now destined exclusively for export.”

As it did with other models, such as the Corsa, GM adopted the strategy of keeping two generations of the same model coexisting at the same time. However, this strategy is not exclusive to the brand. For example, Fiat kept the old Mille in line after the launch of the new Uno. Likewise, Volkswagen kept the Gol Bolinha on sale after the arrival of the new generation hatch.

End of both models makes room for the new Montana

As a result, this overlay ends up being used by manufacturers as a marketing tool. That’s because, in the license plate ranking, the numbers of new and old cars are added together. This is the rule used by senatran which, in turn, generates the reports used to monitor market sales. For example, this is the case of the list released monthly by the fenabrave.

Chevrolet/Disclosure

In any case, the end of Joy and Joy Plus will help update the ABC Paulista factory. This is the plant on which the new Montana will be made. The pickup, which will grow and rival Fiat Toro, for example, will be an unprecedented model.

It is worth remembering that, in June, the then president of GM South America, Carlos Zarlenga, confirmed the name Montana during a video showing that showed works to modernize the São Paulo factory. Thus, the executive confirmed the continuity of the investment of R$ 10 billion in the country. The announcement had been made in 2019. However, the investment was frozen because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Disclosure/GM

Montana will be based on Tracker and Onix

Although GM has not revealed the launch date, the new Chevrolet Montana should be revealed in 2022. For now, only the model’s silhouette has been presented by the brand. In addition, photos of units caught in tests in October, in South Korea, circulate on the internet. In fact, what is known is that the model will be built on the global GEM base. It is the same platform used in vehicles such as the SUV Tracker and the compact Onix (hatch) and Onix Plus (sedan).