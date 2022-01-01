Good luck: Bahia occupies 2nd place among states that won the most Mega da Virada

Becoming a millionaire or at least getting some money to get rid of debt or buy a house is the dream of many people. One of the fastest ways to achieve this goal is betting on luck, and at this time of year, people get excited about the Mega-Sena da Virada. Isn’t the Bahian lucky? The state is the second in the country with the most award winners in the last 12 years. In all, the Bahians pocketed R$ 371,970,902.98.

This year’s contest is now open, with an estimated prize of R$350 million. Bets can be placed until 5:00 pm, and the draw will take place at 8:00 pm, with transmission on Globo and Caixa’s social networks. New Year’s Eve special edition does not accumulate. If no one gets all six numbers right, the value will be split between whoever gets five, and so on until there is a winner.

Residents of Bahia have won 12 main Mega da Virada prizes since 2008, two of which in Salvador, according to a survey carried out by the Sorte Online portal. One of the lucky ones, Edson Santos, 45, won the prize by chance, and says he didn’t believe it when he received the call from the lottery employee telling him that he had won. “I always signed the bolão from there, but that day I wouldn’t go, the guy who works there, who knew I always bought the bolões, asked me if I would go out without taking it. So I decided to buy it”, he comments.

That was in 2014, at a lottery house in the Amaralina neighborhood. With no hope of raising any money, Edson didn’t even want to check the result of that award. “He called me, because in the past, the name was still put on the pool. When I got the call I couldn’t believe it. There were shouts of joy”, he recalls.

The prize billed was R$ 4 million, divided to the 20 people who participated in the bet – thus, R$ 200 thousand stayed with him. With the money, the lucky one bought a car, a commercial point and renovated his house.

Professor Diego Aloisio, 35, who managed to get it right on the Mega da Virada court from 2009 to 2010 was also awarded the prize by chance. “I chose the numbers randomly, I didn’t have any method, I played just for fun. I went to the countryside for New Year’s Eve and I didn’t even remember the betting slip”, says the educator.

Upon returning to Salvador, Diego checked the numbers and the emotion was great when he saw that they matched the draw, but the luck stopped at the fourth number. With just the court, he guaranteed around R$ 650. Currently, living in Ribeira do Amparo, in the interior of Bahia, the teacher continues to make bets, but only at Mega da Virada, because, according to him, betting is an addiction that you don’t want to incorporate into the routine.

Diego’s opposite is his father, Vicente Aloísio, 53, who has been betting for more than 40 years. “I was addicted to the old sports lottery, which appeared in 1970, used to pass at Fantástico and had a little zebra who announced the results. I was a child and already played”, he says. A self-employed person, Vicente claims that he has been playing since he was 13 years old and has bet every year on Mega da Virada, but he has never won. He says he spends R$60 a month. “I play because I like it, I hope to earn money to spend the rest of my life in peace”.

Professor Elizabeth de Jesus, 52, says that her dream is to become very rich. The Salvador resident says she used her young children to play numbers in the hope that the children’s innocence would make her dream come true. “I never came close, unfortunately, but this year I’m not going to get close, I’m going to get there, I’ll hit the draw of six numbers”, he says confidently. This year she made two tickets.

Another assiduous gambler is Solange Carvalho, 56, who began to pin her hopes on numbers when she was 17 years old. “I’ve already won R$ 400 thousand in a raffle, where I bought two shares. There were about 20 people. Once I earned R$3,000, and on another R$1,700. So I don’t know if it’s illusion, if it’s luck, I just know that I have faith. I’ve had more, but I still have some”, he admits.

In September alone, Solange made 15 bets, totaling R$1,200, and eight of them won. She also knows by heart all the dates of the biggest and smallest awards of the year. Until the beginning of the pandemic, she bought a jackpot every day, then reduced the amount of bets. His favorite game is Mega da Virada and he always chooses the same dozens.

The CEO of Sorte Online, Marcio Malta, points out, however, that, as it is a special Mega-Sena contest, the edition of the turning point is the hardest lottery to win. The chance of a single bet, consisting of 6 tens, winning R$ 350 million is approximately one in 50 million.

The factor that directly influences the odds of winning is the number of numbers marked in the bet – a feature called splitting. The more dozens selected, the higher the possibility of taking money home. “To give you an idea, a bet with 10 numbers increases the odds to one in 238,300, while the limit game, formed by 15 tens, raises the odds to one in 10,000”, he highlights. Obviously, this advantage comes at a price. While the single bet costs R$4.50, the maximum is R$22,522.50.

There are other strategies that can be employed, such as closing, which also generates combinations and significantly improves the chances of winning. And, of course, the jackpots, which combine splitting and closing techniques, exponentially increasing the odds, and best of all, economically, without weighing the bettor’s pocket. “Let’s take Mega-Sena as an example. In it, the player can play with six to 15 numbers, out of the 60 available on the ticket. The more dozens are added to the bet, the greater the chances of winning”, exemplifies the CEO.

He details, however, that to make this type of bet, with more numbers, individually, it can be very expensive and that’s where the Lucky Online games come into play. The portal groups are composed of shares, that is, each player can acquire one or more fractions of that pool. Thus, the bettor only needs to bear the costs of those parts he bought, which makes the game cheaper, but without giving up the greatest chances of success. It is possible for a player to participate in a Mega-Sena sweepstakes with only R$ 10.00, for example.

Photo: Paula Fróes/CORREIO

Bahia luck

According to a survey by Sorte Online, Bahia is second only to São Paulo, with 25 winning bets, in the total of Mega da Virada. In third place appears Minas Gerais (11 awards), followed by Rio de Janeiro (10) and Paraná (8).

Márcio Malta analyzes that one of the factors that explain the luck of Bahia is the demographic density – in general, the larger the population, the greater the amount of bets. For this reason, São Paulo leads all lottery winners rankings.

“But there is also the question of luck and in that sense the Bahians are in a comfortable position. To give you an idea, just in the 2018 Mega da Virada, there were seven winning bets in the state, three of which came out in the same city: Euclides da Cunha”, he points out.

Online game

Playing the lottery over the internet brings an advantage to players, which is the convenience of betting wherever you are and whenever you want, without having to queue at the lottery shop. With just a few clicks on a computer, cell phone or tablet, the player guarantees the participation in the desired contest.

You can place your bet on the Caixa website or on the Loterias Caixa app, available for Android and iOS. Account holders can also bet through internet banking.

Other sites, such as Sorte Online, also do the service, and it is possible to pay using a credit card, bank transfer, bank transfer, PIX and Pay for Fun. “There is also the advantage of not losing any awards won. This is because Lucky Online sends the performance of bets made by the site by e-mail as soon as the result is determined. This way, the bettor knows, through the message, if he has won any prizes”, says Márcio Malta.

When large amounts are won, the Sorte Online team contacts the winner directly to inform them of the award and to redeem the amount. This avoids the situation that occurred with the Mega da Virada 2020 award, when one of the winners failed to withdraw the award within the deadline and lost more than R$ 162 million.

Since the creation of Mega da Virada, in 2009, four online bets have already won the main prize and one of these winners is from Bahia. “In the 2018 special contest, a game made by a resident of the city of Simões Filho was among the 52 winners of the edition and won the value of R$5.8 million”, concluded the CEO.