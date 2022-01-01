Government publishes MP with rules for renegotiation of Fies debts; forgiveness is up to 92% – EducaLab

The text of the provisional measure (MP) that establishes rules for the renegotiation of debts of the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The federal government’s program is aimed at granting financing to students regularly enrolled in higher education courses at private institutions and with a positive evaluation in the processes conducted by the Ministry of Education (MEC).

Now, through the decision edited by President Jair Bolsonaro, they can ask for the installment payment of overdue and unpaid debts students who have formalized the contracting of financing until the second semester of 2017.

For those with more than one year in arrears, the discount will be 92% of the consolidated debt. The same percentage applies to those who are in the Unified Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) or who were beneficiaries of emergency aid. For the others, the discount will be 86.5%.[[

Among the main proposals of the MP are the debt installments in up to 150 months – the equivalent of 12 and a half years – with a 100% reduction in default charges; and the 12% discount on the outstanding balance for students who pay off their debt in full.

A new definition on the judicial collection of Fies debts was also fixed. The objective, according to the federal government, is “to respect the criteria of rationality, economy and efficiency, so as not to overburden the Judiciary, with Fies debts only having to be judicialized with reasonable certainty of recoverability”.

Photograph:

Student victory

One of the names that mobilized the agenda in question, the federal deputy Denis Bezerra (PSB/CE) celebrated the application of the new rules. On social networks, he highlighted: “A great victory for the students who opted for the FIES. The dream of a diploma cannot turn into a nightmare!”.

At the same time, it also called the followers to new debates about the government decision. “We will analyze the measure further and, if necessary, try to adjust the text through amendments. The fight continues, no student will be left behind,” said Bezerra.

The renegotiation of Fies debts should be carried out through the service channels that will be made available by the program’s financial agents. The MP takes effect immediately, but still needs the final approval of the National Congress within 120 days after the end of the legislative recess, which ends in February.