Grêmio announces the sale of Vanderson to Monaco, from France

Grêmio announced, through its social networks, the sale of right-back Vanderson to Monaco, from France. According to the French club, which has also announced his arrival, the defender signed a bond valid for five years with the Principality’s team.

Vanderson was revealed precisely in the tricolor base, where he had been since 2018. In all, there were 59 matches played, with five goals scored and four assists provided since 2020, when he became a professional.

The young man’s departure for European football comes precisely at a time when Grêmio is cutting costs, which will compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship in 2022.

Check out the Grêmio statement on social media:

Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense informs that it has finalized negotiations with Monaco of France for the sale of the economic rights of right-back, Vanderson.

Since 2018 at Grêmio base, the young athlete began receiving opportunities in the Grêmio main team in 2020. Since then, he has played 24 games, including the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Gauchão, and scored three goals.

Grêmio thanks Vanderson for his professional efforts and wishes him success throughout his career.