For those who are really enjoying the turn of the year and didn't know about it, Grêmio ended up backing down and renewing it with Diego Souza. The information was released on the tricolor's official website and generated a lot of repercussion.

Diego Souza “sends the talk” after closing with Grêmio

Guild Note:

“Grêmio signed a contract renewal for another season with striker Diego Souza. The extended bond runs until December 2022.

Diego Souza arrived at Grêmio in January 2020 and, since then, has accumulated in 168 games and scored 68 goals with the tricolor shirt.

The athlete was top scorer in the last two seasons and a key player in the achievements of the 2020 and 2021 State Championships.”

Although there were some fans who wanted to keep Diego Souza, most disapproved of the way it was done. After all, the tricolor dismissed the athlete and after a few days brought him back. That way, it was obvious that the club’s fans and rivals were going to detonate the Immortal.

Grêmio is detonated on the internet for renewing with Diego Souza

In theory, Grêmio sort of did well in the renovation with Diego Souza, because he lowered his salary a lot. But he kept the athlete who was one of the top scorers of 2021.

However, the fans are tired of the direction that made so many mistakes in 2021. Therefore, after another cardboard they would fall on top with several criticisms related to Grêmio direction.

Fans of other clubs were also angry with Diego Souza, who did not keep his word on closing with Sport or Vasco and remained in the tricolor gaúcho. There are certainly many people angry about the situation. But, it was the best outcome for Diego Souza and for Grêmio.

Check out some of the comments on Twitter:

And Diego Souza who came to replace Diego Souza’s departure… — The Night Rock! (@AnaiteRocha) December 31, 2021

There, it’s over: Diego Souza renewed with Grêmio and involved Sport and Vasco. So much fight, discussion of who had more chances, expectation, for the attacker to return to Rio Grande do Sul in a snap of fingers.

We close this matter today.#Vasco #Vasco da Gama Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians — José Roberto Coutinho (@JoseRCoutinho) December 31, 2021

So after dismissing Grêmio you renewed with Diego Souza? This is Brazil, you can’t explain it kkkkkkkkk — Pedro Afonso (@PedroAfonsoSh) December 31, 2021

That Santos doesn’t do with Pará what Grêmio did with Diego Souza. Amen. — Bruki 🐳 🏳️🏴 (@brukirossi) December 31, 2021

Grêmio made ridiculous signings in recent years, but bringing Diego Souza back two weeks after letting him go would be the pinnacle. — Guild-VK (@gremio_vk1) December 29, 2021

