Gusttavo Lima show in Florianópolis had people barred due to lack of vaccination | Anderson Silva

With more than 20,000 people present at the Orlando Scarpelli Stadium, Gusttavo Lima’s concert was one of the biggest events with audiences in Florianópolis since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The presentation took place on the night of Wednesday, December 29th. Entry to the site only occurred after presentation of proof of vaccination. According to the Health Secretary of the Capital, Carlos Alberto Justo, known as Paraná, the Sanitary Surveillance team of the city hall monitored the access to the stadium and the work of the organizers.

According to Paraná, people were stopped for trying to enter the show without proof of vaccination. The report was made during an interview with the program Notícia na Manhã, on CBN Diário, this Thursday (30):

– Our team monitored the entrance of the public to the show with over 20 thousand people. I want to congratulate the organizers, who took the demand for vaccination literally, including banning people who tried to enter without presenting proof of vaccination. They were tough, we were on the side.

On the other hand, inspectors realized that inside the stadium, the public did not comply with the rules: “it wasn’t what we expected”, he said. Because of this, Paraná appealed for people who attend concerts and events to maintain precautions such as wearing a mask to have some kind of protection against Covid-19.

Check out the full interview with the secretary below:

