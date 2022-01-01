Hat on the Rooster? Jorge Jesus can stop in Turkey

After resignation at Benfica and uncertainty with Atlético-MG, Portuguese can coach Fenerbahçe. Photo: (Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

With Atlético Mineiro’s delay in defining a name to replace Cuca as the club’s coach, the name of Jorge Jesus, which was previously given unanimously, now has competition.

According to Turkish portals Hurryet, fanatic and to Spor, Fenerbahçe would have joined the fight to count on the services of the Mister and his technical committee. The Turkish club, which has been without a coach since the resignation of also Portuguese Vitor Pereira, almost two weeks ago, even considered that Roberto Carlos, a former left-back who had been at the club as a player, would take over on an interim basis.

Fener would have tried to hire Joachim Löw initially, but the former German national team coach, who spent 15 years at the head of the Bavaros, would not want to take a job mid-season and turned down the proposal. Another name aired was Slaven Bilic, a 53-year-old Croatian, who coached Fenerbahçe rivals Besiktas, as well as the Croatian national team, West Ham and West Bromwich, in England.

Jesus would be the ‘plan C’ of the Turkish club and would have, according to the country’s press, been tried on two other occasions, but with no progress in the conversations.

Currently, Fener is fourth in the Turkish Championship table. With 19 rounds played, leader Trabzonspor is 14 points behind the team that has Alex ‘O Cabeção’ Souza as their idol.

It would not be surprising if Mister painted again at Al Hilal, where he trained between 2018 and 2019, before heading to Rio de Janeiro and making history at Flamengo.